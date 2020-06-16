Gaven Clouse
Class of 2022, football
He is most looking forward to ... getting better as a team and making another run in the playoffs.
Getting to represent Oakwood through athletics ... means a lot. My family has always been very involved in Oakwood athletics.
The ongoing pandemic ... hasn’t changed my view (on sports), and I hope by the time the season starts that things are back to normal.
Ethan Brewer
Class of 2022, boys’ cross-country
He is most looking forward to ... having a younger team that we can work with and grow together.
Thinking about his time with Oakwood athletics ... it means a lot to be one of the many faces representing our school.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me lose a little of the motivation that I once had.
Allie Morris
Class of 2023, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... getting back to be with my team and hopefully setting new PRs. My personal goal is to make it to sectionals.
Representing Oakwood through athletics ... has been something I have looked forward to since I was in grade school. It is fun to be a part of such a supportive school and community.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realize how passionate and thankful I am for the sport, so I have been pushing myself more so I am ready to compete when the time comes.