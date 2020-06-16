How do you assess the 2019 golf season?
I feel like I could’ve done better as an individual. I started the year off decent and sort of went downhill from there. I did improve there toward the end, but not really what I was looking for. As a team, I was more proud of us. We were very low on (numbers). We had a lot of freshmen, but I think we did pretty good. ... Yeah, we would’ve liked to make it out of regionals, but that’s always what we hope for and it just didn’t work out this time.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
If we don’t make it out of regionals (as a team), I at least plan to go to sectionals (as an individual). If I happen to go to state, great. That’s always the dream. I’d also like to get all-conference again. As a team, I’d like to place top three in the conference. If we win, that’s also be great. It’s what we’re hoping for. And then I’d like to make it out of regionals.
Do you use the experience of making it out of regionals as a team in 2018 to motivate newer team members?
If you’re able to make it out of regionals — I don’t know how to describe the feeling, but you feel like you’re sort of, I don’t want to say invincible, but you feel like you’ve got everything going for you there. It helps motivate you and get you going.
What has it meant to you to represent Oakwood through golf?
For a bit, we stopped golf at Oakwood. So I feel like we’re starting to build that back up from what it was. I feel honored to represent it, and I just think Oakwood does a really good job with all of our athletics.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with the program so far?
Definitely on our way to matches, and after practices when we usually go out and play a few holes. And then after the matches when we’re in the Suburban (vehicle) together. It’s just good team bonding, and we all have fun and mess around with each other.