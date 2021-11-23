KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lower bowl of T-Mobile Center filled up quickly with orange-and-blue clad fans Monday evening.
It had the making of a partisan crowd for Illinois. Even 400 miles from home.
Those Illini fans had plenty to cheer for in the first eight minutes of the game. Repeated shows of physical dominance by Kofi Cockburn in his season debut. The type of defense and rebounding that had Illinois ranked among the top teams in the country. An in-control Andre Curbelo paired again with his favorite pick-and-roll partner.
Eight minutes of basketball that had the Illinois fans roaring and the outnumbered Cincinnati supporters begging for any and every violation they could think of to slow the Illini down.
Turns out Illinois would take care of that itself. Monday’s game flipped after the first eight minutes. All of a sudden, Cincinnati did whatever it wanted offensively. The Bearcats snagged seemingly every rebound.
The orange-and-blue crowd quieted, then grumbled and then sped to the exits at the end of the 71-51 upset victory for the Bearcats against the 14th-ranked Illini.
“There’s no doubt we’re off kilter on the offensive side,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re not playing with any confidence. We’re fumbling the ball. We’re not screening. Our ability to be assignment sound has not been very good.
“We got off to a good start, but give Cincinnati a ton of credit. They played harder than we did, which is very unacceptable for me to stomach. They were the more physical team.”
Not at first, though. Illinois (2-2) looked like it had found its groove with Cockburn back on the court, and Cincinnati (5-0) wasn’t playing how first-year coach Wes Miller expected.
The tenor of the timeout conversation after the Bearcats fell behind 23-8, though, was likely repeated in the Illinois huddle later in the game.
Miller’s expectations align almost perfectly with Underwood’s.
Underwood’s were matched for eight minutes. Miller’s for 32.
“We talked a lot about being ourselves,” Miller said. “I almost didn’t recognize that team the first four to eight minutes of the game. We weren’t playing our defensive principles. We weren’t alert.”
All items Illinois failed to grasp as its lead disappeared in the first half and its chances to win evaporated in the second half.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting,” Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams said. “Every night, the ball is not going to drop in the hoop. We’ve just got to keep coming together and stay together through times like that.”
Underwood isn’t worried about his off-kilter offense. Figuring out that end has been disjointed through the first two weeks of the season. The lack of effort on the defensive end and in rebounding is where his concern lies.
“In our process and the way we do things, we should guard and rebound well enough we can overcome tough shooting nights,” Underwood said. “When one of those others goes by the wayside, which both went by the wayside (Monday), you’re going to see an outcome like this. We’ll get it right. The offensive end will flow better. We’ll be better.”