CHAMPAIGN — It’s an old sports cliché that the “Jimmys and Joes” are more important than the “Xs and Os.”
The opposite currently rings true in Champaign. Spring football practice at Illinois means leaning into the Xs and Os — at least offensively.
More than four months remain to identify the top offensive weapons and how to best utilize their skill sets before the Illini open the season Aug. 27 against Wyoming. Right now? Actually learning new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense is the higher priority.
“Right now, we’re thinking plays,” Lunney said Tuesday after Illinois wrapped up its seventh spring practice. “As we install, we are thinking plays. We’re trying to teach the system and not really thinking about specifically game-planning getting the ball to this guy. You’ve got to earn that right. Through the course of the rest of spring and fall camp, we’ve got to identify those guys who we need to get the ball.”
It’s not necessarily a long list at the moment. The bulk of the returning production comes at running back with Chase Brown and Josh McCray at the top of the depth chart after combining for 1,554 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. Wide receivers Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington also return after putting up a combined 819 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.
So Lunney’s challenge in giving new life to an offense that ranked 112th nationally in total yards and tied for 115th in scoring out of 130 teams is a significant one. Illinois’ first-year offensive coordinator, though, is pleased with how the first two weeks of spring practices have progressed at Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve been fairly aggressive,” Lunney said about getting the team up to speed on the offense. “We try to do it in large chunks. We had a big install for the first three days and let that kind of be the foundation of the way we’ve approached it. We continue to build weekly and daily. It’s a wrinkle here or wrinkle there once we feel like we’ve got a good feel of what the first install was.
“With a new system, we’ve made some really good strides as far as what we’ve learned and what we’ve gotten in. We’ve really challenged them and pressed them with that. There’s mistakes showing up obviously as you would expect, but they’re starting to show up less and less.”
Lunney got the opportunity to learn a bit more about his offensive players in Saturday’s scrimmage. Younger receivers Pat Bryant and Shawn Miller caught his attention with their playmaking since Williams and Washington were both unavailable. Mostly, the chance to see live football — “team thud” in full pads — was beneficial for Lunney and the offensive coaches compared to the limited contact in the rest of the spring practices.
“You just can’t tell if a guy can break a tackle,” Lunney said. “Is he naturally strong? Can he shake a guy in the open field? That’s what comes out of those things. It doesn’t really tell you a whole lot different about the player himself as far as their strength, their speed and their awareness of the offense, but it’s a little bit different when it’s live.
“There’s no substitute for that. As coaches, we’re careful about that, and the rules just tell you you’ve got to be careful. The more we get out there, the more you understand who the guys are. When it’s live, it unveils it all. That was a good experience for me on Saturday.”
Saturday’s scrimmage also reinforced to Lunney the Illinois offense is moving with the pace he prefers. Illinois won’t be doing a 180 and go completely no-huddle under Lunney, but it will be part of the offensive plan.
“We’re not going to try to snap the ball 97 times in a game and just try to go so fast that you lose and sacrifice maybe execution or fundamentals,” Lunney said. “We’ve got to learn to play at the different paces we play at and master those. That’s really what my concern and goal is. When we go really rapid fast, we’ve got to get better at that. When we go normal, we’ve got to get better at that. There’s a lot of things we’ve got to clean up no matter what the pace is.”