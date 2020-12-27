CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema could've needed to account for multiple losses on his first Illinois football offensive line.
Instead, it appears as if the Illini may retain the entire starting unit for the 2021 season.
Senior left tackle Vederian Lowe announced via Twitter on Sunday that he'll suit up for Illinois next year. He's utilizing an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After talking with my family and Coach Bielema, I have decided to return to the University of Illinois for the 2021 season," Lowe wrote on Twitter. "Being a part of the Fighting Illini family has been an amazing experience, and I look forward to putting on the orange & blue for one more season before going to the next level.
"Can't wait to see a packed Memorial Stadium in 2021!"
Lowe also is following in the footsteps of fellow offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski, who previously have said they'll return for a sixth and fifth year of college football, respectively.
Lowe has made 40 career starts for the Illini, including in all of the team's 33 games over the last three years. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the league's media and coaches earlier this month.
With Lowe's decision, the entire starting offensive line of he, center Kramer, right tackle Palczewski, left guard Kendrick Green and right guard Verdis Brown could be in the fold when Bielema coaches his first Illinois game, currently scheduled for Aug. 28 against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
Green was a junior and Brown a sophomore during the 2020 campaign, though Green — an All-Big Ten first-teamer and USA Today All-American — could declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sophomore Julian Pearl, who filled in for Palczewski when the latter player suffered a knee injury versus Rutgers earlier this year, also should remain with the program.