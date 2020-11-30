CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has lost a pair of key players for the remainder of its 2020 campaign, as coach Lovie Smith announced Monday that both Alex Palczewski and Tarique Barnes recently underwent season-ending surgery.
The senior offensive lineman Palczewski suffered a right leg injury early in the Nov. 14 Illini win at Rutgers and was replaced by Danville product Julian Pearl, who started the Nov. 21 victory over Nebraska.
Palczewski had started 40 consecutive games, the last of which was in New Jersey.
"When you lose player like that, it hurts an awful lot," Smith said. "He checks every box. ... He’ll be around in a different way."
The sophomore linebacker Barnes entered the starting lineup against Rutgers after spending his freshman season contributing primarily on special teams. He was unable to put weight on his left leg after going down on a play in Lincoln.
Barnes posted 25 tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown prior to his injury.