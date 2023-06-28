CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football’s first major official visit weekend this month kickstarted a rush of commitments in the Class of 2024. The Illini class tripled in less than a 24-hour span after that initial group of visitors, and the momentum hasn’t slowed.
Bret Bielema and Co. hosted another sizable group in Champaign this past weekend. The number of commitments hasn’t matched the flurry from 21/2 weeks ago, but Illinois added two more three-star recruits to its class Tuesday with commitments from Wheaton North defensive lineman Joe Barna and Largo (Fla.) defensive back Chase Green.
Barna’s trip to Champaign came a week after he visited Wisconsin and left Madison, Wis., without pledging to join Luke Fickell and the Badgers. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman also had Power Five offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Purdue and Washington State and boasted 20 total offers.
Barna helped Wheaton North go 9-2 last season and finish second in the DuKane Conference. Barna had four sacks and three tackles for loss in the Falcons’ first-round Class 7A playoff win against Willowbrook before they lost in the second round to Lake Zurich. Barna also played a notable role on the 2021 Class 7A state champion Wheaton North team.
Barna is the fifth in-state commitment in the Class of 2024 for Illinois. He’ll join three-star Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin, three-star Lyons Township lineman Eddie Tuerk, three-star Pinckneyville tight end Karsen Konkel and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen in Champaign.
Green was a two-way player for Largo in 2022 — getting snaps at running back and safety — but is being recruited as a defensive back by Illinois. He’s the third defensive back out of Florida in Illinois’ 2024 class along with Winter Park cornerback Vernon Woodward and Vero Beach cornerback Amar Reynolds. The Illini flipped Woodward from Wisconsin, and Reynolds committed Monday after also visiting this past weekend.
Green, who checks in at 6-foot and 185 pounds, rushed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 302 yards and one TD last season. Defensively, he put up 68 tackles, four interceptions, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss and one sack. Those efforts helped Largo go 9-3 in 2022 and reach the regional finals (essentially the quarterfinals) of the FHSAA Class 3M playoffs.
The commitments from Barna and Green give Illinois 14 total in the Class of 2024, and they stand as the 10th and 11th, respectively, this month alone. Those commitments didn’t raise Illinois’ recruiting ranking in the Big Ten — it’s still 10th — but they did elevate the Illini to No. 35 nationally, per 247Sports.