CHAMPAIGN — Mariclare O’Gorman technically qualified for the 2020 Class 1A girls’ tennis state tournament.
A freshman two seasons ago, O’Gorman placed fourth in the sectional doubles tournament with Champaign Central teammate Claudia Larrison.
But the state tournament wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No problem.
O’Gorman would try again during her sophomore season last fall, this time teaming with Leilani Costello in the doubles bracket at the sectional meet.
Then Costello came down with an illness and couldn’t compete. With O’Gorman and Costello already entered in the doubles field, O’Gorman was also forced to withdraw.
Which leads us to her junior season. And O’Gorman is eager to prove she can make the state tournament. With a third doubles partner is as many years, she’ll also try to get the Maroons back on the sectional scoreboard after they were shut out last year.
O’Gorman and senior Candace Wilund are Central’s top doubles pairing, and they’re the No. 3 seed for the Class 1A Centennial Sectional that begins Friday and ends Saturday at Lindsay Tennis Center.
“They came to me before their first match (this season) and said, ‘Coach, we’d really like to play doubles together this year,’” Maroons coach Scott Davis said. “That meant a lot. ... They feed off each other. They get high energy off each other. They’re a little silly at times, in a good way. I think they like that, so it’s been a good team.”
O’Gorman and Wilund will open play in the second round on Friday, following a bye, against either Centennial senior Nicole Vozovoy and junior Tammy Marinichev or Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seniors McKenna Crowley and Kadence Crowley.
“I’m excited because last year I was really disappointed when I couldn’t be able to play,” O’Gorman said. “But this year I’m ready to show how far we can go and if we can make it to state. ... It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do.”
Wilund feels she and O’Gorman coming together in doubles was meant to be, considering their strengths as players.
“I’m really good at the net, and one of her strong suits is being back at the baseline,” Wilund said. “In doubles, that works perfectly because one person’s always up and one person’s always back.”
O’Gorman, like her coach, said the girls’ personalities also mesh well on the court.
“We just have a lot of fun together when we’re out there,” O’Gorman said. “We’re not stressing each other out, and we’re also really uplifting for each other and communicate with each other.”
It’s also appropriate that each athlete became interested in tennis through their parents. O’Gorman’s mother, Linda, passed on a love of the sport to her daughter. The two would hit together often early in the pandemic to pass some of the time.
Wilund’s father, Ken, got her started in tennis. The younger Wilund would compete in small events at Champaign County Club prior to entering high school. Wilund, however, also was invested heavily in volleyball as recently as her sophomore year. She played on both a club team and for Central.
When the IHSA responded to the pandemic by moving the 2020-21 high school volleyball season to the spring, Wilund jumped at the chance to play tennis for the Maroons during the fall.
“After a while, I kind of got burnt out (with volleyball) and was looking for something new,” Wilund said. “I’ve always been better at playing at the net (in tennis). ... It has a lot to do with volleyball also because I was a front-row player. So it’s similar arm movement, and I like smashing the ball at the net.”
Davis is pleased to see Wilund exploring more of the space around her while her tennis career has advanced.
“Last year ... she basically was a baseline player and liked to sit on the baseline and rally,” Davis said. “We really talked her into trying to open up the court a little bit, utilize the court more. She has a really good overhead.”
Davis said O’Gorman “took her lumps” as a No. 1 singles player last year, after earning the spot from the now-graduated Alexis Jones.
“She’s found more patience and a little more confidence,” Davis said. “She’s willing to rally and wait for opportunities, and she’s got a big forehand and a big serve. She’s just recognizing that consistency is a big part of success for tennis players.”
Jones was the local sectional’s fourth-place singles finisher in 2020 as a junior. O’Gorman said Davis told her she and Jones are similar players, so O’Gorman aspired to follow in Jones’ footsteps to some extent.
“I did end up beating her to become our number one (singles) spot,” O’Gorman said. “It was just a big accomplishment for me because the whole offseason I worked really hard to get there.”
The foremost achievement on the collective O’Gorman-Wilund radar is qualifying for next week’s state tournament in the Chicago suburbs. Though the on-paper favorites for a local sectional doubles champion are the Danville pairings of senior Lexi Ellis/freshman Anna Houpt and senior Ava Towne/senior Josie Hotsinpiller, Davis feels his top duo also can make some noise.
“My coach thinks that we have a good shot at making it to state, so I’m trusting him with that,” Wilund said. “That would be a really cool experience.”