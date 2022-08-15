The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiveing them are in parentheses and final records are from last season. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Alabama (54) 13-2 1,566 2
2. Ohio State (6) 11-2 1,506 6
3. Georgia (3) 14-1 1,455 1
4. Clemson 10-3 1,292 14
5. Notre Dame 11-2 1,252 8
6. Texas A&M 8-4 1,212 NR
7. Utah 10-4 1,209 12
8. Michigan 12-2 1,203 3
9. Oklahoma 11-2 956 10
10. Baylor 12-2 884 5
11. Oregon 10-4 831 22
12. Oklahoma State 12-2 814 7
13. N.C. State 9-3 814 7
14. Southern Cal 4-8 711 NR
15. Michigan State 11-2 631 9
16. Miami 7-5 476 NR
17. Pittsburgh 11-3 383 13
18. Wisconsin 9-4 365 NR
19. Arkansas 9-4 348 21
20. Kentucky 10-3 332 18
21. Mississippi 10-3 324 11
22. Wake Forest 11-3 303 15
23. Cincinnati 13-1 265 4
24. Houston 12-2 263 17
25. BYU 10-3 234 10
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1.
The News-Gazette's Top 25
Preseason rankings from Bob Asmussen ahead of the 2022 season, with rankings of the final 2021 poll done by fellow Illini beat writer Scott Richey:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Ohio State 6
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 1
4. Notre Dame 8
5. Clemson 20
6. Michigan 5
7. Texas A&M NR
8. Utah 15
9. Baylor 4
10. Michigan State 9
11. North Carolina State 19
12. Oklahoma State 7
13. Oregon 18
14. Oklahoma 10
15. Houston 16
16. Iowa 23
17. BYU 14
18. Cincinnati 3
19. Kentucky 22
20. Wake Forest 17
21. Arkansas 25
22. Wisconsin NR
23. Mississippi 12
24. Purdue NR
25. Southern Cal NR
Polling place
Bob Asmussen offers up three quick hits on the first Associated Press Top 25 ballot of the 2022 season:
WHO’S UP
First they join the Big Ten, now Southern California starts in the Top 25 after not receiving a single vote at the end of 2021. Of course that team finished 4-8 and fired its coach. But it didn't have Lincoln Riley. It is more than the new guy in charge fueling the optimism in Los Angeles. The team added Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams and Pitt superstar receiver Jordan Addison. They will boost what should be a high-powered offense.
WHO’S DOWN
Until a few days ago, I had Wake Forest at No. 14. The Demon Deacons have the potential to run the table in the ACC and make a push for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Big stuff for a "basketball school." But star quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a non-footbal related medical condition. Given a chance to revote, I dropped Wake six spots. If Hartman returns and the team plays well, the demotion will be temporary. It is a story worth paying attention too all season long.
WHO TO WATCH
Of all the teams playing during Week 0, only two received votes in poll. North Carolina, which opens against Florida A&M, got nine and Nebraska, which travels to Ireland for a game against Northwestern, picked up a single vote. At least the halftime entertainment will be good in Chapel Hill with the Rattlers coming to town. And sending Nebraska fans across the pond should be interesting. Wonder if anyone will do any drinking? Nahh. Actually, the game is beyond critical for both the Wildcats and Cornhuskers, who are trying to rebound from 3-9 seasons.