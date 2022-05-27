CHARLESTON — Daryl Okeke would not recommend his typical warmup routine to other track and field athletes.
As the Judah Christian junior acknowledges, it may be a bit flawed.
“I usually don’t warm up that much, which is a dumb idea,” Okeke said. “I feel like I’m going to get tired — which is really dumb because warming up is really important.”
Okeke’s body doesn’t seem to mind this approach.
After all, he qualified for Thursday’s Class 1A boys’ track and field state preliminaries in the 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
On the biggest stage of the season, however, Okeke opted to switch things up.
“This time, I took a lot more time to warm up,” he said. “I took like an hour warmup, took my time, got all the nerves out, and I felt a lot better.”
It showed in Okeke’s hurdling results.
He recorded a pair of personal-best times and qualified for Saturday’s finals in both hurdling events.
Okeke’s 110 hurdles clocking of 14.90 seconds won his heat, guaranteeing his advancement to the championship race. It ranks third out of all preliminary performances.
And his 300 hurdles time of 40.16 was good for second in his flight and third overall during the preliminary round.
Comparing those two times to his sectional outcomes — 15.47 and 41.67 — might make Okeke a firm believer in longer warmups moving forward.
“It feels really good,” Okeke said. “I feel like I can compete really well on Saturday, as well.”
It was easy to engage Okeke in conversation about hurdling after he completed his 300-meter race.
But it also was hard to ignore the sand visible in Okeke’s left nostril and caked within his right eyebrow as he stood just beyond O’Brien Stadium’s bright-blue track.
“I was sprinting over from triple jump,” said Okeke, still attempting to catch his breath. “It’s pretty nerve-racking, I’m not going to lie, coming straight from triple. Because I don’t know if I’m going to make it (to the 300 hurdles) in time. Should I go now? Should I get another jump in? So it’s difficult. Definitely has a toll on my triple jump.”
Okeke was unable to qualify for Saturday’s triple jump final, tying for 17th with a best preliminaries leap of 40 feet, 23/4 inches.
He admitted advancing in two of three events wasn’t the most heartbreaking outcome he could have anticipated.
“Subconsciously, I was like, ‘You know what, if I don’t make it in triple jump, it’s not that bad,’” Okeke said with a grin. “Just for it to be these two (hurdling events), it would calm my nerves down a little bit more.”
Okeke battled with a familiar foe in his 110 hurdles preliminary race.
Salt Fork junior Nathan Kirby and Okeke attend some of the same regular-season meets. The two duked it out Thursday in the fifth and sixth lanes, respectively.
Kirby’s time of 15.05 ranked second in the flight and fourth overall.
“That pushed me a lot,” Okeke said. “Racing somebody that usually beats me pushes me a lot more.”
Okeke received a perk not awarded to girls’ track and field athletes during their state meet last week amid technical issues.
The facility’s large video board was operational and displaying times as soon as Thursday’s competitors crossed the finish line. The 110 hurdles races were flipped to run facing the big screen because of wind, instead of running away from the video board as usual.
“It feels great. It feels amazing (seeing that),” Okeke said. “Last year, I wasn’t really ranking this high. It feels really good to come out and compete this year.”
Okeke’s lone 1A state event last season was the 300 hurdles, in which he placed 14th overall.
He nearly won his race heat this time around, landing behind only Shelbyville’s Gage Smith (40.03).
“I could’ve had a much better finish. Started losing myself a little bit at the end,” Okeke said. “I still stayed relatively composed, so it felt really good.”
Okeke is the only Judah athlete involved with this year’s boys’ state meet. He’s one of three Tribe athletes who got to compete in Charleston, joining thrower Abi Tapuaiga and distance runner Aleigha Garrison from the 1A girls’ state meet last week.
Neither Tapuaiga nor Garrison could claim a state medal. If Okeke can, he’ll be just the third Judah athlete to do so in school history. Malik Williams placed sixth in the long jump at the 1A boys’ meet in 2011 and Laura Krasa won a state title in the 3,200 at the 1A girls’ meet in 2018.
“When I go back to school … everyone’s always congratulating me. It feels great,” Okeke said. “I wish I could get some more people out for track so I’m not alone here, but it still feels really good to have a family back at Judah.”
It also felt good for Okeke to hear the public-address announcer calling out “Judah Christian” as Okeke entered the final straightaway of his 300 hurdles race, after listening to his school’s name being mispronounced during the 110 hurdles.
“Yeah, that made me feel really good,” Okeke said with a laugh. “Made me chuckle a little bit the first time. It was nice hearing them get it right the next time.”