AUSTIN, Texas — Olivia Howell isn’t opposed to pushing the pace at the start of a 1,500-meter race. So the Illinois record holder was out in front from the gun during Saturday night’s NCAA finals at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the Texas campus.
Howell’s lead was brief, as North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy forced her way to the front by the first curve. But Howell and Oregon’s Izzy Thornton-Bott stuck with Tuohy through the first two laps, as the separation between those three and the rest of the field widened.
That quick pace, though, proved to be Howell’s undoing. The Illini junior faded to 10th place by the end of the third lap, and her kick down the home stretch got her to eighth place with a time of 4 minutes, 11.54 seconds.
Tuohy’s fast pace was her undoing, too. One of the favorites heading into the race, the N.C. State sophomore dropped to seventh place by the finish line. Harvard sophomore Maia Ramsden made her move in the final 250 meters and outkicked the rest of the field for the win in 4:08.60. Thornton-Bott was second in 4:09.21, and Virginia’s Margot Appleton finished third in 4:09.30. Howell fell off on the back stretch of the third lap where she was first passed by Thornton-Bott, Oklahoma State’s Billah Jepkirui and Appleton. Then five more runners by the time the bell lap started.
Howell did come up short of some Illinois history Saturday night in Austin. The reigning NCAA indoor mile champion was looking to become the first Illini women’s track athlete to win indoor and outdoor titles since hall of famer Perdita Felicien won the 60-meter hurdles (indoor) and 100-meter hurdles (outdoor) in 2002.
But Saturday’s eighth-place finish garnered Howell the third First Team All-American honor of her career.
She was also a First Team All-American in the indoor mile in 2022 and 2023. The Solon, Ohio, native is now a five-time overall All-American after earning Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022 with 10th and ninth place finishes, respectively, in the 1,500.