CHAMPAIGN — In wheelchair 800 and 1,500 meters, positioning can mean everything in a tightly-packed field. Even the fastest racers in the world can watch their chances at a gold medal dissolve if they find themselves behind the leader and another pulls even on the outside.
During the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Tatyana McFadden didn’t have to worry about positioning.
Arms pumping at a far quicker turnover than any of her competitors, McFadden shot out to the lead and never relinquished in those races.
“If you have that (superior speed), you can control where you’re at,” coach Adam Bleakney said. “You tend to control the way the race goes, and you tend to not have to let others dictate the race to you. And that’s where she was at.”
The University of Illinois graduate, who still trains at the UI, was simply dominant in Rio, winning gold in the 400, 800, 1,500 and 5,000 and silver in the 100 and marathon.
After she won three medals in London four years earlier, there was no doubt that McFadden was the best wheelchair racer in the world, and one of the best ever.
McFadden closed out the year by winning the Chicago and New York marathons, giving her wins in all four of the traditional marathon majors.
“I was on top, and I was on such a high from winning all of the majors and the medals,” she said, “and got smacked right in the face.”
As she prepared for the Tokyo Marathon the next February, she noticed swelling and intense pain and found her breath unusually short. As it turned out, she had blood clots in her legs, a scary prognosis. While she’s had impressive moments in the time since, winning the 2017 Chicago Marathon and the 2018 Boston Marathon along with two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships, her issues lingered.
“That has been really challenging to try to overcome,” she said. “There was a moment where it was whether I could continue my career or not, because the clots kept coming back.”
In all, it took around 20 months to recover, and she said at times, she still feels side effects from her medications.
McFadden, though, has pressed on. When she takes the track in Tokyo beginning on Aug. 27, she’ll race in her fifth Paralympics. The last year, she said, has been particularly difficult because she hasn’t been able to measure herself against her competition.
“I love to see where I’m at physically, and we really couldn’t do that,” she said.
McFadden is going into Tokyo with a different attitude than she has in Paralympics past. She’s not putting pressure on herself to be the dominant figure she was five years ago. Watching her contemporaries at the Olympics — including Simone Biles, who pulled out of the gymnastics competition because of mental-health issues — has reminded her of what’s important.
“I was like, ‘Hey, this is a part of the process, and I have to enjoy the journey,’” she said. “I think athletes can feel that expectation, because we want America to be proud of us. Because that’s our work ethic, right? We’re obsessed with what we do. We’re perfectionists.
“We want to give 100 percent, but it’s really hard in that one moment on that single day, so there have been some great leaders at this Olympics, and I’m like, ‘Yes, I need to remember exactly what you told the world right there’ and not put that pressure on myself, and just go out there and just do it.”