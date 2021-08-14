CHAMPAIGN — During a year without marathons, wheelchair racer Daniel Romanchuk was forced to get creative. Instead of packed streets with cheering fans on either side, he and his mother, Kim, created a 26.2-mile course out of the country roads around Champaign-Urbana.
“It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to be with other racers, but the good thing about it is, you can kind of be your own race director,” Romanchuk said. “My mom and I scouted within a 30-mile radius of town, just all of the roads, looking at condition, traffic and all kinds of stuff and just kind of planned a route and just had fun with it, really.”
For Romanchuk, the spirit of racing has never been about winning, personal accolades or records. That’s why he was hesitant to post the time of his virtual New York City Marathon of 1 hour, 13 minutes, 57 seconds, more than six minutes better than the official world marathon record.
While his time wouldn’t go down as an official record, there’s little debate that Romanchuk is the world’s fastest racer on a wide-open course. Winning one marathon at the age of 20 is rare. Romanchuk, now 23, won all four traditional majors before his 21st birthday.
When it comes time for Paralympics track events, which kick off on Friday, Aug. 27, he’ll be one of the favorites in every event. The probability of victory, though, is less certain.
Races on the track tend to be strategic, tightly-packed contests. Positioning can make or break a race. Two years ago at the World Championships in Dubai, after winning the Chicago, New York, Boston and London marathons, Romanchuk took the gold medal in the 800 meters, in which he holds the world record, but finished off the podium in every other race. In the 5,000 meters, the top five finishers finished within .6 second, and Romanchuk took fourth.
“There is certainly a huge amount of technique and strategy that goes into the longer races,” Romanchuk said.
“Some of the shorter races, not so much. But really, the competition, we’re really such a tight pack usually. We can have a dozen or so racers crossing the line in a matter of seconds, and so it really depends on a lot.”
At 23 years old, Romanchuk is still much younger than most of his competitors. At the World Championships, the youngest medalist aside from Romanchuk was 27 years old, and the oldest was 38.
While it’s entirely possible, he isn’t counting on replicating teammate Tatyana McFadden’s feat of winning four golds and two silvers at the 2016 Rio Games. His stated goal is simply to race his way onto the podium once.
“It would be an honor to be able to go and win a medal,” Romanchuk said. “It’s an honor to go and just represent the U.S. It’s something that I look forward to hoping to maybe do, but the male T54 class is just so even that you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”
If he makes the finals in all six races in Tokyo, from the 100 meters to the marathon, he’ll race once each day from Aug. 27, when the 5,000 prelims take place, through Sept. 5, when the marathon closes out competition.
Romanchuk doesn’t broach the subject of becoming one of the all-time great wheelchair athletes. Judging by his expression immediately after his biggest wins, it’s difficult to decipher whether he’s won or lost.
This Paralympics will be unlike any other, but that likely won’t faze him. After all, he’s no stranger to making adjustments.
“I’ve started to make plans for some events, but some of it is going to have to wait,” he said. “You can go in with a plan, and at some point along the way, you’re going to have to adapt.”