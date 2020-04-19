CHAMPAIGN — Gia Lewis-Smallwood knows what is like to be an Olympian. The Champaign native competed in the discus at the 2012 London Games.
She wants to make a second appearance.
Lewis-Smallwood, 41, had been training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed those games back to 2021.
“I have not retired yet,” Lewis-Smallwood said.
Lewis-Smallwood continues to train and plans to compete in the next Olympic trials.
She also wants another shot at the World Championships. Originally scheduled for 2021, those will be held in 2022 at Eugene, Ore.
“It would be really cool to try to make that team,” Lewis-Smallwood said. “Eugene is Track Town. Everybody there is crazy about track.”
Lewis-Smallwood spends her days lifting weights, throwing, eating well and getting plenty of rest. With weekly visits to a chiropractor and massage therapist.
“I’m realizing how much work it really takes to get my body to throw well every day,” Lewis-Smallwood said.
Select company
Lewis-Smallwood received great news on April 7 when she was named to Illinois athletics’ fourth Hall of Fame class.
Lewis-Smallwood wasn’t sure what to think when Illini athletic director Josh Whitman called to tell her.
“It was a lot of disbelief,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
Whitman and Lewis-Smallwood attended Illinois at the same time.
“I knew him in college,” Lewis-Smallwood said. “The fact that news came directly from him was unbelievably cool. It was such an amazing experience. This is literally a lifetime dream come true.”
Women’s track and field is well represented in the Illini Hall of Fame. Lewis-Smallwood becomes the sixth from her sport, joining Tonja Buford-Bailey, Perdita Felicien, Celena Mondie-Milner, Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath and Tonya Williams.
“I am super proud of the fact that throughout the history of the University of Illinois, track and field has consistently done a phenomenal job on the men’s and women’s side,” she said. “Women’s track has just been amazing.
“Just the level of talent and brilliance, it just made it seem like things were possible.”
Hometown hero
For Lewis-Smallwood, it will be her second hall call. She is also a member of the Centennial Hall of Fame, with the 1997 graduate getting inducted in 2018 as part of the Chargers’ inaugural class.
“I am a fierce lover of Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois,” she said. “I have actually lived there pretty much my entire adult life except for the last few years.”
She remembers going to Illini women’s basketball games as a young kid. After she became a Charger, Lewis-Smallwood continued to attend Illini sporting events.
“Seeing that women can do profound things in the world of athletics, it gave me a lot of courage and a lot of confidence.” Lewis-Smallwood said. “It felt like the University of Illinois was my University of Illinois.”
When she started competing and going to school, Lewis-Smallwood already felt like she belonged.
“It was this beautiful fit,” she said.
After her Illini career ended, she continued to train in C-U.
“It’s literally where my heart and my soul developed into the thrower I am today,” Lewis-Smallwood said.
New digs
Lewis-Smallwood currently lives on a farm near Alexis with her husband Tim. It’s near the Quad Cities and about a three-hour drive from Champaign.
“My nearest neighbor is a half mile up the road,” she said. “It’s a really beautiful place, a beautiful experience. It’s made me realize when you live out in a rural setting how much you are not the center of the universe. You really begin to get a sense of how vast the world is and how lucky you that are able to be a part of it.”
So far, she has avoided hitting a cow while practicing the discus.
“But I have hit a cow with my car,” she said. “My husband and I were driving one night on a country road and there was a cow that was loose. By the time we saw it, it was too late. Destroyed our car. We were totally OK.”