More than a dozen athletes with local ties returned home — many of them to Champaign-Urbana — from the Tokyo Paralympics this week carrying hardware. That includes Champaign public works employee Nichole Millage, who won her second Paralympic gold medal and fourth medal overall in sitting volleyball. Five members of the University of Illinois track team who call Champaign-Urbana home brought home a gold apiece, and Champaign resident Oksana Masters, who trains independently, nabbed two in cycling. Here’s a list of the local athletes and UI graduates who received a medal.
Cycling
Oksana Masters
- — two golds (road race, time trial)
Track and field
Raymond Martin
- (T52) — gold (100 meters); two silvers (T52 400, T52 1,500)
Susannah Scaroni
- (T54) — gold (T54 5,000), bronze (T54 800)
Tatyana McFadden
- (T54) — gold (4x100 universal relay), silver (800), bronze (T54 5,000)
Daniel Romanchuk
- (T54) — gold (400); bronze (marathon)
Alexa Halko
- (T34) — bronze, 800
Men’s wheelchair basketball
Brian Bell, Steve Serio, Ryan Neiswender
- — gold
Hiroaki Kozai
- (Japan) — silver
Women’s wheelchair basketball
Ali Ibanez, Kaitlyn Eaton
- — bronze
Sitting volleyball
Nichole Millage
- — gold
Canoeing
Edina Müller
- (Germany) — gold
Anthony Zilis