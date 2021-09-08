Listen to this article

More than a dozen athletes with local ties returned home — many of them to Champaign-Urbana — from the Tokyo Paralympics this week carrying hardware. That includes Champaign public works employee Nichole Millage, who won her second Paralympic gold medal and fourth medal overall in sitting volleyball. Five members of the University of Illinois track team who call Champaign-Urbana home brought home a gold apiece, and Champaign resident Oksana Masters, who trains independently, nabbed two in cycling. Here’s a list of the local athletes and UI graduates who received a medal.

Cycling

Oksana Masters

  • — two golds (road race, time trial)

Track and field

Raymond Martin

  • (T52) — gold (100 meters); two silvers (T52 400, T52 1,500)

Susannah Scaroni

  • (T54) — gold (T54 5,000), bronze (T54 800)

Tatyana McFadden

  • (T54) — gold (4x100 universal relay), silver (800), bronze (T54 5,000)

Daniel Romanchuk

  • (T54) — gold (400); bronze (marathon)

Alexa Halko

  • (T34) — bronze, 800

Men’s wheelchair basketball

Brian Bell, Steve Serio, Ryan Neiswender

  • — gold

Hiroaki Kozai

  • (Japan) — silver

Women’s wheelchair basketball

Ali Ibanez, Kaitlyn Eaton

  • — bronze

Sitting volleyball

Nichole Millage

  • — gold

Canoeing

Edina Müller

  • (Germany) — gold

Anthony Zilis

Trending Videos