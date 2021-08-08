CHAMPAIGN — Fourteen-year-old Scot Hollonbeck lay in his hospital bed, still recovering from the bicycle accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down, when he looked up at the television in his room in shock.
On the screen were women in wheelchairs on the track in front of a sold-out Coliseum crowd at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. It was the first time the IOC held two wheelchair exhibition races at the Olympics — the women’s 800 meters and the men’s 1,500 meters.
“I heard something about ‘wheelchair athletes,’ and I thought, ‘Isn’t that an oxymoron?’” Hollonbeck told the LA84 Foundation. “Because in my mind, that didn’t exist. I couldn’t fathom that.”
Hollonbeck watched in awe as University of Illinois wheelchair-track and -basketball legend Sharon Hedrick led the race from end to end, pulling away from Sweden’s Monica Saker over the last 200 meters to break her own world record by nearly three seconds.
Hollonbeck, a lifelong athlete who was still adjusting to the idea that he’d never walk again, had never seen anything like the race that just happened to take place four days after his accident.
“I just really couldn’t believe it. I didn’t see a bunch of disabled people,” said Hollonbeck, who would go on to win five Paralympic medals. “I saw a bunch of competitive people where they clearly trained and they were clearly competitive athletes. It was over, and my mom said, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘I think I’d like to do that one day.’”
Hollonbeck’s reaction was precisely the reason why Hedrick, a legendary UI athlete who won Paralympic medals in basketball, swimming and track, participated in the exhibition in Los Angeles.
“We are very skilled, highly competitive, highly trained athletes,” Hedrick said in an interview after the race, “and that’s the primary message we wanted to deliver today. That we’re for real.”
It’s also a major reason that Hollonbeck and other disabled athletes have pushed for exposure, equal pay and benefits for Paralympic athletes for decades.
“I think it’s eye-opening for a lot of people,” said Paralympic racer and skier Aaron Pike, a UI alum who still trains on campus. “They’re seeing more of what we can do rather than what we can’t do. Instead of the overwhelming sense of what we’ve lost or can’t do anymore, they’re just sitting there thinking, ‘If I were sitting in a hand cycle, this guy would trash me.’”
Finally, the tide seems to be turning toward equity for American Paralympic athletes.
The Tokyo Paralympics, which begin Aug. 24, will be the first Summer Games in which the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as it’s now known, will pay Paralympic medalists the same reward money as their Olympic counterparts.
Before the decision was made in 2019, Paralympians received $7,500 for gold medals, $5,250 for silver and $3,750 for bronze. Now, that payout is a tax-free $37,500 reward for a gold medal, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.
Sponsorships are growing and becoming available to more athletes. And for the first time, NBC will air four hours of prime-time coverage and 200 total hours of coverage of the Paralympic games on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel. Over the years, select athletes have been given increased access to training centers, health insurance, stipends and the ability to have their coaches paid, benefits that were nonexistent throughout Hollonbeck’s career.
For some, though, this isn’t cause for celebration, and it isn’t reason to hand out plaudits. The change of heart came after a long fight, some of which played out in court.
“This is something that has been long-needed,” said Deborah McFadden, whose daughter, UI alum Tatyana McFadden, will attempt to add on to her 17 Paralympic medals in Tokyo. “I have to say, it has been shameful that the USOPC has not taken a leadership position on this a long time ago. I do think that’s an important part of the story.
“It wasn’t that they lacked money; it was a policy, or it was a belief.”
* * *
When he put together a team of marketers to sell sponsorship rights to the Paralympics, Hollonbeck said he had a plan to make $1 billion to change the face of the Games.
All the way back to his time in high school, he’d seen himself and other disabled athletes overlooked. As a high-schooler, he was forced to sue for the right to race on the track with other athletes. During his four years at the UI, he developed into a professional racer, and he qualified for the exhibition race at four Olympics.
Each time, though, he was told he couldn’t march in the opening ceremonies like wheelchair athletes from some other countries. Support, he said, paled in comparison to Switzerland and Great Britain.
“When you factored in that 80 percent of the money going into the Olympic movement was from U.S. companies wanting to get access to U.S. eyeballs and consumers, and that the USOC was probably, like, 20th, in the way they treated Paralympic athletes,” Hollonbeck said, “it definitely made one raise their eyebrows.”
Hollonbeck managed to put together a living at times, making as much as $107,000 in one year from marathon winnings and sponsorships, which he worked exhaustively to earn. Other years, he’d make so little that he’d have to work a part-time job to make ends meet. Pay from the USOPC was a fraction of what Olympians made, and athletes didn’t receive medal bonuses until 2002.
From 1995-97, Hollonbeck worked in Coca-Cola’s worldwide sports-marketing department. While he pushed the idea of sponsoring the Paralympics to Coca-Cola, by far the largest sponsor of the Olympics, he begrudgingly understood that the company had a plethora of options with which to spend its money.
“It’s sort of like the stepkid that people forget to invite to the family reunion,” he said, “and then at the last minute, they’re like, ‘Oh, we forgot about Scot. Invite him last minute. We don’t have a place for you to sit at the table, but we’re glad you came last minute.’”
So he decided to put together a team and sell the marketing rights to the Paralympics, which the USOC had separated into its own brand in 2000. After bidding for and winning the rights, Vie Sports found a sponsor willing to spend a large amount of money. That company happened to be the USOC’s biggest sponsor: Pepsi.
“We knew that’s what we needed,” Hollonbeck said. “Because once you get one of those, a whole bunch of other companies show up.”
That’s when the USOC pulled the marketing rights off the open market, Hollonbeck said.
Hollonbeck, who had retired after the 2000 Sydney Olympics, returned to training. The only way he could sue the U.S. Olympic Committee, he said, was if he had “athlete status.” He found two fellow athletes, Jacob Heilveil and UI alum Tony Iniguez, who were willing to join him in a lawsuit against the USOC.
The lawsuit, in essence, stated that Paralympic athletes should receive the same access to USOC training facilities, pay and benefits as Olympians.
“Our group has been thrown crumbs by the USOC for decades,” Hollonbeck, a five-time Paralympic medalist, said at the time. “They have buried the Paralympic movement.”
The USOC argued that it operated two separate programs and thus wasn’t in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ultimately, Hollonbeck, Iniguez, and Heilveil lost the case, although the USOC more than tripled its Paralympic budget during the span of the lawsuit.
Upon appeal, two judges sided with the USOC, although they said they “sympathize with the plaintiff’s efforts to obtain benefits similar to those received by their Olympic counterparts,” and “should seek a remedy with the legislative or executive branches, not the courts.” One dissenting judge said the USOC’s policy “discriminates against the disabled.”
“Scot was a pioneer in his time,” Deborah McFadden said. “We didn’t have things in place. But we have things in place now. And that’s why the ADA is very powerful. It’s in place, we’ve got case law that’s there. And I believe if he was filing that now, we would prevail.”
* * *
Hollonbeck’s role in the fight for equal pay was effectively over, he knew, after the lawsuit.
As he retired, a phenom was entering the stage who would change the sport. Tatyana McFadden was 15 when she won a silver medal in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters at the 2004 Athens Games.
McFadden was uniquely equipped to affect policy. Her mother was a fierce advocate for her daughter, whom she adopted from a Russian orphanage in 1995, and she knew the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act intimately, having helped to write it in her capacity as U.S. commissioner of disabilities — although sports weren’t at the forefront of her mind at the time.
“At the time, we were still fighting for equal access in schools and transportation and in housing and in unemployment,” said Deborah McFadden, who herself was temporarily paralyzed from the neck down as a consequence of Guillain-Barré syndrome when she was in college. “When we talked about athletics, it was like, ‘Star Trek: The Final Frontier.’ We needed to first get people employed and get them education and things like that.”
In 2006, the McFaddens sued Maryland’s Howard County school district to allow Tatyana to race alongside her able- bodied peers. Backed by the ADA, they won.
Two years later, Tatyana lobbied the Maryland Legislature to pass the Fitness and Athletics Equity for Students with Disabilities Act, which required the state to provide equal opportunities to disabled students in physical education and athletics.
As she gained acclaim, her daughter also gained sponsors. BP put her on gas pumps and was outspoken about the fact that it paid her more than the Olympians they sponsored, her mother said. Nike put her photo on a marquee outside their store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago ahead of the Chicago Marathon one year. She was sponsored by BMW and Coca-Cola and a host of other companies.
Each time a sponsor signed on, Deborah insisted they pay Tatyana at least as much as her Olympic counterparts.
When it came to equal pay for medalists, Deborah said she was ready to take the fight to the courts, but she found a different way.
“I was going to fight them,” she said, “but I went to sponsors. The USOPC will say they did it because it was the right thing, but I’m telling you, they had other pressures. So, the time is coming.”
The potential of Paralympic track’s popularity, though, has already been shown.
* * *
As Great Britain’s David Weir careened around the final turn of the T54 800 meters at London’s Olympic Stadium during the 2012 Paralympics, drawing nearly even with China’s Zhang Lixin for the lead, the sold-out crowd rose to its feet.
“The atmosphere is absolutely electric,” the BBC announcer shouted over the roar of the crowd.
The crowd grew even louder as “The Weirwolf,” as he’s known, pumped his tires down the final stretch and pulled into the lead to win his third gold medal.
It was the type of moment Hollonbeck imagined when he tried to sell marketing rights for the Paralympics. Two weeks earlier, when Britain’s Mo Farah won his second gold medal in the Olympic 5,000 meters, the noise from the crowd was clocked at 111 decibels, so loud that it made the photo-finish cameras shake. When Weir crossed the line to win the 1,500 for his second gold, the crowd noise was clocked at 110 decibels.
Throughout the competition, billboards advertising the Paralympics boasted, “Thanks for the warmup,” referring to the Olympics that preceded them.
In the U.S., exposure for Paralympic athletes is increasing beyond McFadden. Buy a Chocolate Brownie Clif Bar, and you’ll see an illustration of Daniel Romanchuk, who lives and trains in Champaign.
“To see that increased exposure for the sport, it’s amazing,” Romanchuk said. “Growing up, we always had a giant, Costco- sized box of Clif bars in the car on the way to events. I don’t think I ever would have imagined to see a racer — not just myself — but to see a wheelchair racer on there.”
Oksana Masters, who won five medals at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in cross-country skiing and biathlon, has racked up endorsements from Visa, Nike, Oakley, Toyota and Procter & Gamble.
“You’re seeing more companies picking up a multitude of athletes,” Pike said. “Usually, it’s just one Paralympic athlete, like whoever is the best in the world. But now, you see a lot of different Paralympic athletes being picked up by a lot of different companies.”
The increased exposure, pay and benefits have also changed the lives of athletes like Pike, Masters’ boyfriend, whom she lives with in Champaign-Urbana. The four-time Paralympian has never won a medal, but he’s a full-time athlete in two sports, track and cross-country skiing. Paralympic athletes are given a $1,000-a-month stipend, and he’s able to receive that for two sports.
Through marathon winnings, which have improved in recent years, and other reward money and grants, he’s able to cobble together a living.
The increased exposure for Paralympic athletes, though, isn’t simply about pay. It’s about societal perception of people with disabilities.
For instance, Pike said he and Masters were leaving a grocery store once when a well-meaning person commented that “it’s so good to see us out.”
“You just look at them and you’re like, ‘What are you talking about?’” he said.
That’s changing, though, and the visibility of high-performance athletes has a role in that.
“The recognition and the respect, I think it’s become a lot less of a thing where you’re (just) an inspirational story,” Pike said. “We haven’t completely broken that, but it’s definitely gotten much better. We’re becoming appreciated more as high-performance athletes than just someone that’s overcoming a disability.”
* * *
Hollonbeck knows personally how impactful simply seeing one wheelchair race on television can be. At its base, that broad societal impact was what his fight was all about.
“I think that’s what I always liked about sport,” Hollonbeck said. “It’s a social attitudinal changer. You can’t see (UI alum) Jean Driscoll winning the Boston Marathon and then see someone working in a grocery store and think they can’t do a variety of jobs.
“But the first time I went to Kroger, they said, ‘No, you can’t work here, because you can’t reach the top shelf.’ But it changes when you see someone winning $10,000 or setting records. It’s no different than race and gender. Sport is a way to change embedded cultural attitudes toward a variety of people.”