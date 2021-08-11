Listen to this article

Bonnie Blair. With five golds and one bronze, the speedskater from Champaign is Olympic royalty. And her name is still revered among the greats in East Central Illinois.

We’ve just put a bow on another Olympics cycle, and East Central Illinois has had a nice moment in the spotlight.

We cheered on Urbana’s Ema Rajic in the pool. Rooted for Rantoul’s Blake Schilb on the basketball court. A trio of former Illini even helped the women’s volleyball team bring home gold.

In addition to the dozens of Paralympians, here’s a list of athletes with area ties who’ve medaled at the Olympics through the years:

ATHLETE (TIE) — SPORT, MEDALS

Mark Arie (Tolono) — Shooting, gold (2)

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (UI) — volleyball, gold

Basil Bennett (UI) — Track & Field, bronze

Tonja Buford-Bailey (UI) — Track and Field, bronze

Bonnie Blair (Centennial) — Speedskating, gold (5), bronze

Bob Espeseth (UI) — Rowing, bronze

Aja Evans (UI) — Bobsled, bronze

Jane Fauntz (UI) — Swimming & Diving, bronze

Joaquim Feneberg (UI) — Sailing, bronze

Horatio Fitch (UI) — Track & Field, silver

George Kerr (UI) — Track & Field, bronze (2)

Daniel Kinsey (UI) — Track & Field, gold

Jonathan Kuck (UI) — Speedskating, silver

Don Laz (UI) — Track and Field, silver

Edward Lindberg (UI) — Track & Field, gold, bronze

Tyler McGill (Champaign Central) — Swimming, gold

Herb McKenley (UI) — Track and Field, gold, silver (3)

Jim Millns (UI) — Ice Dancing, bronze

Allie Roy Morrison (UI) — Wrestling, gold

Bill Mulliken (Champaign Central) — Swimming, gold

Frank Murphy (UI) — Track & Field, bronze

Harold Osborn (UI) — Track & Field, gold (2)

Jordyn Poulter (UI) — volleyball, gold

Rajeev Ram (UI) — Tennis, silver

Katherine Reutter (Centennial) — speedskating, silver, bronze

Bob Richards (UI) — Track and Field, gold (2), bronze

Justin Spring (UI) — Gymnastics, bronze

Deron Williams (UI) — Basketball, gold (2)

