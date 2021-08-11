Top of the Morning, Aug. 11, 2021
Bonnie Blair. With five golds and one bronze, the speedskater from Champaign is Olympic royalty. And her name is still revered among the greats in East Central Illinois.
We’ve just put a bow on another Olympics cycle, and East Central Illinois has had a nice moment in the spotlight.
We cheered on Urbana’s Ema Rajic in the pool. Rooted for Rantoul’s Blake Schilb on the basketball court. A trio of former Illini even helped the women’s volleyball team bring home gold.
In addition to the dozens of Paralympians, here’s a list of athletes with area ties who’ve medaled at the Olympics through the years:
ATHLETE (TIE) — SPORT, MEDALS
Mark Arie (Tolono) — Shooting, gold (2)
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (UI) — volleyball, gold
Basil Bennett (UI) — Track & Field, bronze
Tonja Buford-Bailey (UI) — Track and Field, bronze
Bonnie Blair (Centennial) — Speedskating, gold (5), bronze
Bob Espeseth (UI) — Rowing, bronze
Aja Evans (UI) — Bobsled, bronze
Jane Fauntz (UI) — Swimming & Diving, bronze
Joaquim Feneberg (UI) — Sailing, bronze
Horatio Fitch (UI) — Track & Field, silver
George Kerr (UI) — Track & Field, bronze (2)
Daniel Kinsey (UI) — Track & Field, gold
Jonathan Kuck (UI) — Speedskating, silver
Don Laz (UI) — Track and Field, silver
Edward Lindberg (UI) — Track & Field, gold, bronze
Tyler McGill (Champaign Central) — Swimming, gold
Herb McKenley (UI) — Track and Field, gold, silver (3)
Jim Millns (UI) — Ice Dancing, bronze
Allie Roy Morrison (UI) — Wrestling, gold
Bill Mulliken (Champaign Central) — Swimming, gold
Frank Murphy (UI) — Track & Field, bronze
Harold Osborn (UI) — Track & Field, gold (2)
Jordyn Poulter (UI) — volleyball, gold
Rajeev Ram (UI) — Tennis, silver
Katherine Reutter (Centennial) — speedskating, silver, bronze
Bob Richards (UI) — Track and Field, gold (2), bronze
Justin Spring (UI) — Gymnastics, bronze
Deron Williams (UI) — Basketball, gold (2)