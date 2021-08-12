In 1999, I was in the fourth grade at Central School in Rochelle when my class was called into the gym for an assembly.
Speaking to us that day was wheelchair racer Scot Hollonbeck, a Rochelle Township High School alum who had won five medals at the previous two Paralympics. As I remember, Hollonbeck simply explained to us what the Paralympics were, showed us his medals and told us about his life.
As a child, I was a huge Olympic fan. I idolized Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis and the Dream Team. But I had never heard of the Paralympics.
I didn’t know it then, but when I saw him in my elementary school’s gym, Hollonbeck was on a mission to make sure people around the country knew about the Paralympic Games. He worked from within, trying to market the Games, and from the outside, suing the U.S. Olympic committee to demand equal pay and benefits, and for opportunities to move the Paralympics forward.
“Our group has been thrown crumbs by the USOC for decades,” Hollonbeck said at the time. “They have buried the Paralympic movement.”
Long after Hollonbeck retired, U.S. Paralympians are beginning to receive their due. For the first time at these Summer Games, medal bonuses given to Paralympians will be the same as their Olympic counterparts. The amount of TV coverage will be far more than it’s ever been. Sponsorships for individual athletes are increasing. And all of that matters beyond the athletic arena.
“Sport is a way to change embedded cultural attitudes toward a variety of people,” Hollonbeck told me.
Read about the journey toward equality for Paralympic athletes in Sunday’s News-Gazette.