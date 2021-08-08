Top of the Morning, Aug. 8, 2021
Rantoul’s Blake Schilb is back in the Czech Republic, having returned from the Tokyo Olympics, where the 37-year-old showed he still has hop in his step.
“It’s been quite a whirlwind,” he said.
The latest chapter in Schilb’s comeback story — from high school dropout to basketball Olympian — had him starring for the Czechs against Team USA in the quarterfinals. He had 17 points in a 119-84 loss.
“Ten years ago it, would have been more than just 17 points,” he said.
To be a part of the
Olympics was special.
“I think it sets in more and more each day,” he said. “Out of anything that has happened throughout my career, it does feel the most satisfying. Only thing could have made it better would been have to win a medal.”
Schilb said he’ll return to the U.S. “very soon” and plans to pay Rantoul a visit. A News-Gazette All-Area performer for the Eagles, his hope is to inspire the younger crowd with his story.
“My message would be to enjoy the journey,” he said. “That no matter what, believe in yourself and surround yourself with positive people who may also believe in similar ideas.”