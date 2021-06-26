Thirteen athletes from the University of Illinois wheelchair track team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympics after the teams were announced Thursday.
That list includes favorites Tatyana McFadden, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games, and Daniel Romanchuk, the 22-year-old world record-holder in the 800 meters, along with Paralympic veterans Brian Siemann, Aaron Pike and Susannah Scaroni.
Coach Adam Bleakney, though, was excited about other names on the list, including first-time Paralympians Jenna Fesemeyer, Isaiah Rigo, Ray Martin and Eva Houston.
“They made some nice jumps up the ladder,” Bleakney said. “Then all of those veterans, too, like Brian (Siemann) and Aaron (Pike), have really taken advantage (of the extra time). There was less room for them to improve, but it’s significant at that level to make the bump in improvement, and I would say all of them have done that.”
Sending 13 athletes among 61 slots is fairly typical for the Illinois team, Bleakney said.
Heading out of last weekend’s trials, the team wasn’t sure who qualified, because athletes are ranked based on how far or close they are from time standards. When the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee finds out how many spots it will have, names are chosen directly off of that ranking list. Because of that system, two Illinois athletes were left just shy of qualifying, but there is still a possibility they’ll head to Tokyo.
“I think they were the next names on the list,” Bleakney said, “so it isn’t out of the ordinary for those slots to open if someone gets injured, not that you want that to happen. But at times, the Paralympic committee will hand out additional slot applications. So it may ultimately be the case that they’re on the team in Tokyo.”