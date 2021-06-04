BASEBALL
Mahomet-Seymour (13-10) and Centennial (12-13) are favored to make a Monday Class 3A regional final that the Bulldogs would host. The Chargers want to avenge a 13-2 loss to M-S on May 3.
SOFTBALL
Rivals St. Joseph-Ogden (27-7) and Unity (21-2) will square off Friday for a Class 2A regional plaque. One of the Rockets’ two losses this season was delivered by the Spartans on May 17.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Thomas More (6-4-2) and Uni High (8-5-1) duke it out Friday for a Class 1A regional crown after both teams received a bye into the matchup — Sabers by seed, Illineks by forfeit.
TRACK AND FIELD
One more girls’ sectional will take place Friday in Tuscola, and the host Warriors are among the favorites to win the Class 1A event behind sprinting/long jumping sensation Alyssa Williams.
BOYS’ TENNIS
The area’s lone sectional kicks off Friday at Danville Tennis Center. Centennial, Champaign Central and Uni High all should be sending kids to state by the time play concludes Saturday.