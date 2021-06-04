Listen to this article

BASEBALL

Mahomet-Seymour (13-10) and Centennial (12-13) are favored to make a Monday Class 3A regional final that the Bulldogs would host. The Chargers want to avenge a 13-2 loss to M-S on May 3.

SOFTBALL

Rivals St. Joseph-Ogden (27-7) and Unity (21-2) will square off Friday for a Class 2A regional plaque. One of the Rockets’ two losses this season was delivered by the Spartans on May 17.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

St. Thomas More (6-4-2) and Uni High (8-5-1) duke it out Friday for a Class 1A regional crown after both teams received a bye into the matchup — Sabers by seed, Illineks by forfeit.

TRACK AND FIELD

One more girls’ sectional will take place Friday in Tuscola, and the host Warriors are among the favorites to win the Class 1A event behind sprinting/long jumping sensation Alyssa Williams.

BOYS’ TENNIS

The area’s lone sectional kicks off Friday at Danville Tennis Center. Centennial, Champaign Central and Uni High all should be sending kids to state by the time play concludes Saturday.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

