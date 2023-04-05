The first major of the golf season is here, with The Masters teeing off Thursday morning from Augusta National. One former Illini, Thomas Pieters, is in the
88-man field. Here’s a look at how Pieters and six other pros who used to call Mike Small’s program home in Champaign-Urbana are faring on the course in 2023:
Brian Campbell
Age: 30
Tour: Korn Ferry
The California native continues to grind away on the circuit just below the PGA Tour. Campbell is still vying for his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s played in four tournaments this year, making the cut in three. His best finish happened on Feb. 12 when he tied for 17th at the Astara Championship in Bogota, Colombia.
Thomas Detry
Age: 30
Tour: PGA
The Belgium native has made his name known for a solid career on the DP World Tour, but is playing more PGA Tour events this year than ever before. Detry has played in nine tournaments the past three months, with one Top 10 effort to show for it. Tying for eighth place at the Corales Puntacana Championship on March 26 netted him $103,550. He’s made the cuts in seven tournaments this year and is expected to tee off at the RBC Heritage next week in South Carolina.
Michael Feagles
Age: 25
Tour: Korn Ferry
The youngest former Illini playing as a pro is in his second full season playing Korn Ferry tournaments. He’s competed in four such events the last two months, making the cut in two of them. The Arizona native had his best performance of the year this past weekend when he tied for 25th at the Astara Chile Classic in Santiago, Chile.
Nick Hardy
Age: 27
Tour: PGA
In his second full year as a card-carrying member of the PGA Tour, Hardy will take this weekend off after already playing in 10 events. The Northbrook native has made the cut in half of them, with his best showing at the Corales Puntacana Championship on March 26. Hardy tied for 13th at the event in the Dominican Republic, earning $74,416 in the process. He followed that performance up by tying for 28th at the Valero Texas Open last Sunday and is set to play again at the RBC Heritage starting April 13 in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Thomas Pieters
Age: 31
Tour: LIV
The Belgium native made the move to the second-year pro circuit founded under a shroud of controversy in 2022 earlier this year. So far, in two LIV events, Pieters has netted $299,000 by placing 32nd in Mayaboka, Mexico, in late February and finishing 34th in Tucson, Ariz., in mid-March. That’s on top of a reported $10 million offer for Pieters to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV. Either way, he’s set to play in his fourth Masters and tees off at 8:36 a.m. Thursday alongside Shane Lowry and Mackenzie Hughes.
D.A. Points
Age: 46
Tour: PGA
The Pekin native has played in three tournaments so far this year, with the last at the Corales Puntacana Championship on March 26 in the Dominican Republic. He tied for 38th and came home with a payday of $15,390. It was also the only tournament this year where Points has made the cut after he failed to do so in early February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — an event he won in 2011 — and in early March at the Puerto Rico Open.
Steve Stricker
Age: 56
Tour: Champions
When Stricker enters a tournament these days, expect him to contend. He’s second on the Champions Tour money list this season with a total of $785,460, just behind current leader David Toms. The U.S. captain who led the Americans to a resounding win at the 2021 Ryder Cup is selective about what events he plays, but he’s still good. Stricker won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii on Jan. 21 and has finished in the Top 10 in the four other tournaments he’s played.