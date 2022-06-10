MAHOMET — Maddie Logsdon’s name isn’t on the original version of coach James Heinold’s 2022 Mahomet-Seymour varsity softball roster.
The freshman began her prep career this spring on the junior-varsity team.
It’s a typical trajectory for many freshmen, especially at a school of nearly 1,000 students like M-S.
Then junior teammate Brookelyn Howard began feeling knee pain.
Following the Bulldogs’ doubleheader sweep of Taylorville on April 23, Howard visited a walk-in clinic to have the knee examined. It was suggested she receive an MRI.
“At that point, she was done,” Heinold said.
Heinold and his staff first responded by shifting senior Chloe Truax from the outfield to Howard’s third-base position.
“But then that kind of left us with a spot to fill in the outfield,” Heinold said. “So we started thinking, ‘Let’s see how Maddie Logsdon’s coming along at the JV level.’”
After three Howard-less games, Heinold inserted Logsdon into the starting lineup as the M-S third baseman for the Bulldogs’ May 10 matchup with Bloomington.
“I was definitely really nervous, but everybody totally was very accepting,” Logsdon said. “I felt better because (my teammates) were all there for me.”
And Logsdon certainly has been there for the other Bulldogs during the last month.
The 5-foot-8 athlete has broken out as one of M-S’ better hitters entering Friday’s 12:30 p.m. Class 3A state semifinal game between the Bulldogs (27-5) and St. Ignatius (29-8-1) at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
In 31 at-bats, Logsdon boasts a .484 batting average with 15 hits, four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI. She’s also played clean defensively at third base, a difficult position considering how quickly the ball can bear down upon the hot corner in this sport.
“I like to think that I’m confident in my abilities as a softball player, but I was super nervous,” Logsdon said. “I tried my best, and I got some results. ... I feel like it’s where I belong now, and it feels good.”
Heinold credits his assistant coaches for recognizing when it was time to give Logsdon a shot at filling the void left by Howard.
“(Logsdon has) expressed that there’s been times where she’s been anxious. ... But you would never know it,” Heinold said. “She gets comfortable at the plate once she settles in. She does a great job fielding. She’s just kind of come in (and) meshed with the girls really, really well.”
Logsdon constitutes one-fourth of a young M-S infield. Between her and senior first baseman Abby Akers, the other two spots are held down by freshman second baseman Madi White and sophomore shortstop Madeleine Cortez.
Yes, having three infielders with essentially the same first name can get confusing.
“We have to use our last names,” Cortez said. “But we work really well together. We’re always there for each other. We’re always backing each other up no matter what.”
Cortez hits fourth in the Bulldogs’ lineup, directly behind senior standout pitcher Karley Yergler. Logsdon has settled into the No. 7 slot, leaving her free to drive in the likes of Yergler, Cortez, Truax and junior catcher Kenadi Granadino if they reach base.
“I felt like I wanted to put her under my wing and be like, ‘Yo, you’re good,’” Cortez said.
“She made me feel very safe,” Logsdon added about Cortez. “Abby has been a great help. She can tell when I’m nervous. Same with Coach Julia (McNaught). Those two will say, ‘Hey, it’s totally OK. Take a deep breath. You’re going to do great.’”
That message clearly is sinking in with Logsdon. Just look at her hitting statistics during the postseason for confirmation.
She started with one double, two RBI and one run scored in a regional-semifinal romp past Rantoul. Another two hits and three RBI followed in M-S’ 8-3 regional-championship triumph versus Danville, giving the Bulldogs their first piece of IHSA playoff hardware since 2018.
Logsdon remained reliable in the sectional round. She turned in two hits during a 2-0 semifinal victory versus Springfield. Then she erupted for a pair of home runs — a solo shot and a two-run blast — as M-S rallied for a 5-4, eight-inning triumph against Chatham Glenwood, helping the Bulldogs to their first-ever sectional championship.
As if that wasn’t enough, Logsdon tacked on a two-run single in Monday’s 4-1 super-sectional win over Highland.
“I thought about, ‘Do I keep her where she’s at? Do I move her?’” Heinold said. “And I’m like, ‘No, she’s staying right where she’s at.’”
“It’s totally crazy,” Logsdon added. “I’m a little bit more confident now that I’ve proven myself.”
Cortez said Logsdon offers a positive energy that the rest of the M-S dugout thrives off of.
“She will bring us all up. She’ll make us laugh no matter what,” Cortez said. “She’s always just there and talking to us, and hanging out and just being her goofy self.”
The Bulldogs are firmly focused upon Friday’s showdown with St. Ignatius. A necessity, considering the Wolfpack is likely to use Belmont signee Ellie Giles. The right-hander has 441 strikeouts and a 0.51 earned run average in 178 innings this season.
“For the state (semifinal), I feel like I’m not even nervous because every one of the players on this team is truly amazing,” Logsdon said. “We’re just going to do what we do best: play some really good ball and hopefully get some really good results.”
At the same time, it’s difficult for Logsdon and her teammates to overlook the fact that three of M-S’ starting infielders — on a state-qualifying team — will have at least two more years of high-school eligibility after this season ends.
“I cannot wait until I’m a senior and they’re juniors, and how much we’ll grow together and have that core defense,” Cortez said. “That’s insane thinking about it. It’s pretty cool.”