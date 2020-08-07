Each year, a sea of humanity arrives at Peoria’s Detweiller Park for the boys’ and girls’ state cross-country meets.
More than 200 kids are competing in each of the three classes. Plenty of supporters want to cheer on the athletes. Coaches and meet volunteers also are a necessity. So, at face value, it seems it’d be impossible to conduct a state cross-country meet during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, cross-country is only considered a low-risk sport under Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines “if (the) number of teams is significantly limited and physical workspace guidelines (are followed).”
Being a low-risk sport is the only way, as of today, that an IHSA sport can have a state series, per IDPH guidelines.
“With them restricting us to regional competitions at this point, I don’t even know if a state tournament would be possible,” said Dave Remmert, Monticello’s cross-country coach and The News-Gazette’s 2019 boys’ and girls’ Coach of the Year.
This would be a disappointment to Remmert, and not just because his boys won the Class 1A championship last year and his girls finished as the 1A runners-up.
“Without the incentive of a state championship, it kind of steals some of your momentum,” Remmert said. “(But) most of our kids are very happy and feel very blessed to be able to run competitively again.”
That isn’t stopping Remmert from brainstorming how a state series could work.
Not even considering fan, coach and volunteer restrictions to avoid trouble with the state’s gathering-of-50 limit, Remmert said he thinks running a race with athletes in different flights, based on past times, “would be a viable option.”
“They could either take times of all the races and sort of splice them all together, or they could just score each race individually, add up those scores,” Remmert said. “The scoring mechanism, I think, is a little trickier than the race format.”
COLIN LIKAS