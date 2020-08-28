High school athletic departments this month have faced their first tests when it comes to determining if they can safely host fall sporting events.
Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan also is busy overseeing junior high baseball and softball games, in addition to making preparations for the Sages’ IHSA golf and cross-country programs.
His view on how those IESA diamond matchups were handled by all involved?
So far, so good.
“I feel that our home events have gone very well,” Sheehan said. “Fans are following the expectations and directions we’ve provided the schools, both home and away.
“I think it is starting to be a reality that this has to look different if we want our kids to play. And the IESA sent out a reminder e-mail last Friday saying, ‘Listen, this is the expectations. If you don’t want to get shut down, then you’ve got to follow these rules and expectations.’”
Sheehan is experiencing some trepidation about how distancing-running meets will look. He expressed as much Tuesday, two days before Monticello cross-country opened its season in a four-team showcase hosted by Judah Christian.
“I’m very nervous about cross-country,” Sheehan said. “I’m going to attend my very first cross-country meet on Saturday at St. Thomas More. I don’t know how that’s going to look.”
His worry stems from a host school’s ability to maintain control of spectators. Sheehan has set up specific guidelines for his junior high baseball and softball games wherein fans only are permitted to sit or stand in certain areas during a game.
He wonders if such an approach is feasible for cross-country. Sheehan said it’s entirely possible the Illini Prairie Conference Meet, scheduled for Oct. 10 at St. Joseph, may not include fans for this reason.
“They’re at a park,” said Sheehan, referencing a regular competition site for the sport. “There’s 150 ways to get into a park, and there’s really no way to restrict people and their movement and protect the athletes from potential spectators.”
