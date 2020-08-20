The most recent Weekend Extra highlighted area athletes in the traditional fall sports of football, volleyball and boys’ soccer and touched upon what they’re up to now that those events are sidelined until at least February 2021.
Most whom The News-Gazette spoke to said they weren’t participating in a still-active fall sport — golf, cross-country, girls’ tennis or girls’ swimming and diving.
But not all. Centennial senior volleyball setter Leah Luchinski decided to take up tennis for a year.
“Never really picked up a racket, but it sounds fun,” Luchinski said. “And it’s good with my reaction time, being able to stop and go the other way, just like I have to do for volleyball with slanting.”
Luchinski isn’t the lone Chargers volleyballer finding another athletic outlet this spring, according to Luchinski.
“One of my outside hitters, (senior Abby Good), is doing swimming,” Luchinski said. “She was a good swimmer, and since volleyball got moved she was like, ‘I’m going to pick up swimming.’”
Sticking with Unit 4, Champaign Central boys’ golf coach Mike Osterbur said he had multiple boys’ soccer athletes come out for last weekend’s team tryouts.
One interesting spin on this fall sports participation question comes from St. Thomas More senior Reese Hogan, who on Monday competed in her first high school girls’ golf tournament.
Hogan, a former student-athlete in North Carolina, ran cross-country for the Sabers last school year. STM girls’ golf coach Alan Dodds said Hogan plans to balance the two sports this fall.
And that’s good news for Dodds, considering Hogan was the Sabers’ No. 4 scorer with a 104 at the Blue Ridge Invitational.
“I’m sure she felt a few nerves,” Dodds said, “but ... she hit it straight and made some nice putts, and so she (had) to go home (Monday) feeling pretty good.”
