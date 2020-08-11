Last Friday, this space was used to tackle the subject of an IHSA state cross-country meet and if such a large event was even feasible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There still are no guarantees for any postseason meets this year. But regular-season cross-country competitions can occur as soon as Aug. 24, and the campaign — with or without a state series — is slated to wrap up Oct. 24. So, what will a regular-season cross-country meet look like in 2020, versus how such races played out in previous years?
There will be some significant differences, the first of which will be visible even before runners leave their starting boxes.
According to the recently-released IHSA cross-country guidelines for the 2020 season, “participants must be lined up in a way that allows for social distancing (6 feet apart).”
A typical cross-country race starts as a mad dash, with runners packed together and jostling for position so they aren’t left in the dust.
Those battles still will transpire, no doubt. But they may be a little more spread out than in prior years.
It’s likely we’ll see more wave-based or staggered starts as well. This could be a means of allowing bigger meets to take place — bring in a group of kids to run, then another group a short time later, then yet another group after that while making sure none of them cross paths or intersect.
Wave starts actually happen at many big meets — spreading out athletes by academic grade or past performance.
Meets in general might just be smaller this year because of the IHSA guideline that teams should “limit meet entries to the maximum number of competitors to represent a team in a cross-country race (seven runners) plus one alternate runner per race.”
That said, the wave format is a workaround for this issue as well.
Finish chutes also shouldn’t be as crowded, with the IHSA recommendations of corrals and avoiding lineups to record athletes’ time and placement.
Kids who tend to fall after a race and fear being trampled should love that guidance.
COLIN LIKAS