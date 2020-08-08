Golf is the fall sport that looks least-different under new guidelines released Friday by the IHSA, the latest piece of literature to come out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These guidelines offer some general and sports-specific direction for those involved with golf, as well as cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving.
Social distancing and athlete contact are especially pertinent issues in the pandemic era, as far as trying to limit potential contraction and spread of COVID-19. Golf has little to no trouble avoiding both of those matters.
But that doesn’t mean prep golf tournaments will look the same as usual this fall.
Of course, there are travel-based restrictions that allow teams only to face off against opponents in the same conference or EMS region — the latter a phrase used to identify different parts of the state for COVID-19 matters. This automatically eliminates massive weekend fields, with teams unable to criss-cross the state to play.
Beyond just that, the number of people on and around any given golf course will be lower, and individuals will be more spaced out than they normally might.
Flag sticks won’t be touched or removed from holes. It’s possible some courses might utilize ball retrievers, which can be attached to the bottom of a flag stick.
These were visible at Urbana Country Club earlier this week for the American Junior Golf Association event held there. A kid would sink a putt, then pull up on the device with the head of a club to flick the ball from the cup.
Spectators won’t be directly interacting with players — at least not very often — and athletes on different teams won’t be intermingling very much either.
As with all fall sports, the IHSA’s version very much will be a “do what you have to, then leave” scenario for kids.
But with golf, there really aren’t any changes to the actual game play — save for maybe dealing with a ball hit into a bunker, as bunker rakes were eliminated from local summer events.
Smaller events with less interaction between those involved likely will be the new normal for boys’ and girls’ golf in 2020.
COLIN LIKAS