It’s the only indoor IHSA sport that will take place this fall, though on a significantly condensed schedule from what area girls’ swimming and diving athletes are accustomed to.
The 2020 season began as planned on Monday. Champaign Central and Centennial athletes split time at Champaign’s Unit 4 Pool, among the locals to hop back in the water under the IHSA banner.
But the schedule originally had the season ending Nov. 14, after a two-day state meet in Evanston.
No state meet is guaranteed at this point because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the IHSA’s revised fall calendar has girls’ swim and dive, along with other remaining fall sports, finishing up on Oct. 24.
So girls’ swim and dive is in a different boat than golf, which will have a season length similar to its usual format.
But that’s just one difference for the pool-based sport under IHSA pandemic safety guidelines.
A big alteration for this year’s season is that, at least for the time being, there won’t be any relay events. This is because Illinois Department of Public Health restrictions state that swimming and diving only will remain a low-risk sport if no relays are allowed, to prohibit the number of people in and around a pool at one time.
As such, meets will be three events shorter than in the past, with the loss of the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 free relays.
Another change comes in the form of how many people will occupy a natatorium during a meet.
The state’s 50-person gathering limit is strict in this case, as only 50 people across all parties — athletes, coaches, meet officials, timers, fans, media, etc. — are allowed in the meet space at one time. Not to worry, though: Spectators won’t see any swimmers or divers plunging into the water wearing masks.
COLIN LIKAS