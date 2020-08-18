High school sports provide an opportunity for parents, grandparents, other family members and friends to show support to a loved one. That won’t look the same with IHSA activities during the 2020-21 school year — at least not right off the bat.
Guidelines have been put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health and acted upon by the IHSA to either limit fan attendance at fall sports showcases or keep it far more spread out than in the past.
Girls’ swimming and diving is in a unique position among the sports on the IHSA’s revised fall calendar.
Being the only indoor venture, teams and their fans must abide by different guidelines than those in golf, cross-country and girls’ tennis.
“With swimming, we won’t have any spectators because of the safety capacity indoor restriction,” Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said of the Tigers and their home facility, Urbana Aquatic Center. “If the 50 capacity indoors stays intact, we will still not be able to host fans.”
IHSA guidelines for girls’ swim and dive state “student participants, coaches, timers paid/volunteer meet officials, spectators and media are restricted to a combined total of 50 people inside of a natatorium.”
Guidelines for the outdoor fall sports indicate “spectators are permitted ... as long as they maintain social distancing throughout the event.” Fans also must be masked at all times.
IDPH guidance on this topic states multiple groups of 50 people can be allowed at an outdoor location if spaced apart by at least 30 feet, but also that the total number of people in a space should not exceed 20 percent of its capacity.
“At some point prior to us traveling, the opposing school will send out guidelines, and we will communicate that to our individual teams,” Waller said. “Schools are going to be under different local health department regulations, so it’s kind of to each their own as far as what they decide.”