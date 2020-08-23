When Todd Orvis took over as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross-country coach this summer, he set about establishing a regular-season meet lineup he felt would better benefit his new charges.
“I tried to get our schedule trimmed down and a lot of the smaller meets and weekday meets taken out of our schedule, which I did,” said Orvis, the former Danville cross-country coach. “And that was before the state came out with the (COVID-19) guidelines and people started canceling meets left and right. So it somewhat backfired a little bit because of that.”
Orvis ultimately isn’t concerned, with the Blue Devils’ schedule showing at least six meets. Orvis is glad cross-country athletes can have fall season, unlike football, volleyball and boys’ soccer athletes.
“As far as practices, they haven’t changed,” Orvis said. “I approach the season the same way. A lot of the kids maybe didn’t get enough running in during the summer, so we’re still continuing base-building and approaching it like I do every year even though the season is shorter.”
Cross-country especially seems challenged by COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions passed down by the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding the limitation of high school teams’ travel throughout the state. BHRA hardly will leave Vermilion and Champaign counties, its current farthest trip slated for Paxton.
Orvis is especially disappointed Peoria’s annual First To The Finish Meet was canceled, although that would have extended beyond the Blue Devils’ IDPH-provided travel zone anyway.
“The big one I think that hurts the most ... is probably the Peoria meet,” Orvis said. “It gives these guys a chance to run on the state course (at Detweiller Park). ... And for some of our top runners it gets their name out there and gives them a little notoriety and a little bit of attention.”
COLIN LIKAS