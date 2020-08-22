Golf, cross-country and girls’ tennis currently benefit from existing in the outdoor realm. Their “facilities” don’t need extensive cleaning so much as social distancing among those using them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girls’ swimming and diving is in a different situation — its events taking place indoors — but it’s one that’s going to become much more common for area athletic directors as the fall sports calendar turns to winter.
Wrestling and basketball won’t be contested outdoors. ADs will need to thoroughly consider daily cleaning regimens to allow those sports to safely occur.
It’s something Urbana AD Steve Waller already has on his mind.
He worked closely with the Tigers’ facilities department even before the pandemic struck in mid-March. Now he and his co-workers are just having to adapt to changes in their maintenance plans.
“We have scheduled cleanings and so forth,” Waller said. “Obviously you get some help outdoors with the UV rays, but indoors we certainly are proactive in our cleaning to ensure that particularly the high-touch areas are being disinfected regularly.”
Waller doesn’t know the exact economic impact coronavirus-related purchases — from cleaning supplies to thermometers and protective masks — have had on the Urbana School District. But the number of materials he’s had to worry about ensure him it’s “very expensive” to bear.
“It’s almost like starting over — starting something new where there’s a lot of start-up costs,” Waller said. “It’s not like you’re buying equipment where you can use it for the entire season. You have to keep restocking wipes and sanitizer and disinfectant.
“I bought a bulk purchase of electronic whistles that are now required (for officials), and at $20 a pop, those add up pretty quickly.”
