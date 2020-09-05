An Aug. 25 webinar hosted by the National Federation of State High School Associations gave media members around the nation the opportunity to ask questions of NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff.
Among the topics Niehoff addressed were the effects lack of sports is having and could have on young athletes. States such as Illinois have altered their 2020-21 high school sports calendars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while some sports currently are taking place, others are not.
Niehoff spent many points in the webinar trying to encourage a return to activity while also stressing the use of proper health and safety measures if and when schools and their teams do resume athletic endeavors — a fine line many local schools presently are trying to balance upon.
“Kids need social engagement. Kids need exercise,” Niehoff said. “They need structure, and they need to be reengaged with their team. They need that piece of their identity, and they need to keep growing in those lessons that sport provides. They need to have fun.”
Niehoff cited a study by multiple doctors at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in charting the negative impact kids can experience when held out of their sport of choice.
“(The study is) looking at over 3,000 high school kids who are self-reporting greater degrees of depression, greater degrees of anxiety,” Niehoff said, “feeling isolated, feeling anxious because they’re not connected with their peers and their school activities.”
Niehoff said research followed by the NFHS shows “exercise being linked to development of neurons and neurosynapses, and that being connected to improved academic performance.” More NFHS-approved research indicates “engagement in physical exercise (is linked) with improved physical confidence, with improved psychological self-esteem, socioemotional confidence.”
In short, the benefits young athletes receive from competition go beyond wins and losses. And removing an opportunity, for however long, could do harm to not only their physical health but their mental health, as well.
“We need to pay attention to those things,” Niehoff said. “Certainly COVID, absolutely. One-hundred percent. But as we start to weigh these decisions about when and how (to return to sports), I think it’s important to be informed about the other important things in regards to the ... student participants’ health and wellness.”
Colin Likas