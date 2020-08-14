Often overlooked until they make a mistake — either perceived or actual — officials are just as important to high school sports events as the athletes and coaches.
That’s why, along with guidance IHSA officials have delivered for each of their 2020 fall sports, there’s also a tab on the organization’s website addressing safety precautions and requirements for officials who work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While athletes in winter, spring and summer sports don’t know the exact guidelines the IHSA will put forth for their respective seasons — though they likely can guess by looking at Illinois Department of Public Health documents — officials in all sports were provided direction by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The main point of emphasis, according to the NFHS document, is “to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.”
Some of the biggest necessities for officials include the required use of electronic whistles and the required wearing of masks or other face coverings “when (officials) are not actively exercising.”
The first rule is a means of preventing officials from spreading “respiratory droplets” that could contain COVID-19, by not allowing them to blow on a traditional whistle. The second rule falls in line with the way the IHSA is treating fall sports athletes: Wear a mask unless you’re actively working out.
Pre-event meetings will be smaller than usual, too, as just the officials, the head coach and one team captain will gather to discuss what’s on deck.
The NFHS document is concluded by a note that “officials are not responsible for monitoring social distancing guidelines” outside of the competitive surface’s boundaries — such as on a team’s bench.
