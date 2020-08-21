Not long before the 2020 high school golf season began, athletes learned they would need to wear a protective mask when not actively taking a shot.
This decision came down from the IHSA via the Illinois Department of Public Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Centennial boys’ golfer Griffin Doyle sported a University of Illinois-themed mask during Thursday’s dual between Centennial and Champaign Central.
And he rarely took it off across his 18 holes, only sliding it down from his nose when sizing up a shot or allowing his mouth to be temporarily free in order to take a sip of water.
“I was a little bit upset at first,” Doyle said about the mask mandate, “but then I realized it’s not as bad to wear it when you’re playing. ... It is what it is. I’m just glad we’re playing golf.”
Doyle feels it can be tough to breathe in the mask if the weather is warm and he’s walking a course, but otherwise he doesn’t feel too inhibited by the piece of fabric.
Centennial coach Brian Easter said his kids are “starting to get into the habit” of wearing a mask when required — even if he feels such a requirement might not be completely necessary.
“Ultimately, golf is the absolute best thing that people can be doing (during the pandemic),” he said. “It’s so easy to social distance out here. ... But we’ll do our best to keep after that.”
COLIN LIKAS