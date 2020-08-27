IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson told media members in July that he’d heard some schools wouldn’t be offering fall sports opportunities this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the IHSA Board of Directors was allowing golf, cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving to take place from Aug. 10 through Oct. 24.
The closest The News-Gazette’s coverage area has come to that situation playing out is with the Uni High girls’ swim and dive team.
Coach Hannah Newman’s athletes currently aren’t permitted to compete against opposing teams. The Illineks are allowed to practice under Newman but likely won’t be battling Centennial, Champaign Central, Urbana or other foes anytime soon.
IHSA guidelines call for no more than 50 individuals to occupy a natatorium at one time during an event, making the conducting of any meet especially tricky.
“Our administration at Uni had decided for the safety of the girls that while swimming is deemed a lower-risk sport,” Newman said, “they still don’t feel comfortable, with the swim meets taking (place) inside, for us to compete in meets.”
As a result, standouts like 2018 N-G All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year Reed Broaders and 2019 AOTY Sally Ma are among the Illineks not receiving a meet schedule this fall.
Newman said her initial reaction to Uni High officials’ decision was “a little bit of disappointment.” Once that passed, she spoke with Illineks assistant coach Dave Young and formulated a new game plan.
“This year really is all about having fun, and hopefully we can maybe swim in something at the end of the year,” Newman said. She offered this comment a short time before IHSA officials announced Monday that a one-week, regional geography-based postseason would be provided for all 2020 fall sports.
“We’ve only got 10 weeks of a season this year,” Newman continued. “Our goal is to have fun and let them do something outside of school.”
Newman said her team still has drawn a fresh group of faces despite not offering a competitive slate. That gives Newman and Young an extra chance to make the most of their current situation.
“It’s a season to work on some techniques we probably wouldn’t work as long on during previous years,” Newman said. “We can spend more time ... to get them ready for the next year.”
COLIN LIKAS