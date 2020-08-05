High school golf can officially begin its season next Monday.
That doesn’t mean, though, that Centennial boys’ golf coach Brian Easter will have his Chargers playing in a tournament, invitational or dual meet that day.
Or if they’ll go through tryouts that day to get ready for the upcoming season, a season unlike any other while playing during a global health pandemic.
“The plans pretty much change daily,” Easter said Tuesday. “My latest message to the parents and players is we are in a wait-and-see mode about what guidance comes from the IHSA.”
Easter was pleasantly surprised when the IHSA announced a week ago a modified sports calendar for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, giving every sport a chance to have a season.
“Honestly, I think most of us had spent the majority of the past few months under the assumption that fall sports wasn’t going to happen,” Easter said. “That was definitely my thought is there wasn’t a very good chance, which is why I was so excited to get that news last Wednesday. That kicked off a bunch of emergency planning.”
Like ordering team shirts. Easter hadn’t done so yet, figuring he wouldn’t waste money on that expense if no season was going to happen. Then, Easter started looking at his team’s schedule and at the COVID-19 regions established by the state last month.
“Again, it could change, but based on what they put out last week, it said you have to stay within your COVID region,” Easter said. “For us, we can go down to Charleston and Mattoon and play in Danville and Savoy and Mahomet. A lot of our schedule could remain intact.”
If tournaments and bigger invitationals take place. Centennial typically fills the majority of its schedule with those events, but some of those happen in McLean County — which is in a separate COVID-19 region than what Champaign County is in.
“It’s really just one of those things about who’s going to be able to host events and where can we go to play. It’s very challenging,” Easter said. “The kids and the parents, they’ve been dealing with it for the last five months, though, so they’re used to it.”
Either way, no matter what the season looks like, Easter is hopeful he and his golfers will get the chance to compete in the coming weeks and months.
“That’ll be really important for all these kids, not just on my team, but every school’s golf program,” he said. “Just to be able to enjoy the fresh air and play a round of golf with their buddies. It’s got to be a tremendous stress relief for those kids.”
