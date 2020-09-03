Up until this school year, parents and other supporters of area golfers, cross-country runners, girls’ tennis players and girls’ swimming and diving athletes could attend an event and cheer on their favorite participant without issue.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that doesn’t get to happen in 2020.
Fan restrictions have been placed upon those IHSA fall sports in response to the pandemic. Schools and event hosts ultimately have final say over whether or not supporters can show up to their contests at all, and in what number.
That’s drawn coaches and school officials to find varying ways to broadcast or otherwise display their sporting events to an audience that is prevented from attending live. Girls’ swim and dive has been hit especially hard in this regard. A 50-person limit inside a natatorium for any meet essentially rules out fans being involved, given how many swimmers, coaches and meet officials need to be present for a meet to run smoothly.
Urbana coach Michelle Zimmerman attempted a workaround for the first time on Tuesday — by filming her team’s meet against Centennial at Unit 4 Pool via the program’s Instagram account, @urbanaswimanddive.
“I teach kindergarten, too, so I kind of got the idea of just trying to be as virtual as we can,” Zimmerman said. “I already have the tool in my hand ... so why not try to go live and see if I can get it published.”
The Tigers recently installed a Pixellot camera at their football field, McKinley Field, and another inside their main gymnasium, Oscar Adams Gymnasium. The cameras can be used to stream events on the National Federation of State High School Associations Network, which Urbana will do when associated sports get underway.
There’s no such camera inside the Urbana Aquatic Center — or Unit 4 Pool in Champaign, for that matter. So Zimmerman wanted to give her swim and dive backers equal opportunity to view an event.
“It’s a great way to let the girls know that they are still being supported from parents watching at home,” Zimmerman said. “I actually had a couple parents message me during the meet to say, ‘Thank you for streaming because it helps us feel like we’re there and cheer our kids on.’”
Colin Likas