One day in March

The day college basketball — and the world — stopped. Beat writer Scott Richey spoke with the entire Illinois coaching staff, Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and several other staffers about what transpired that fateful Thursday in Indianapolis for the Illini. And how it helped propel the program to even greater heights this season:
Illinois secured a double bye in the 2020 Big Ten tournament after beating Iowa in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd on March 8 in Champaign. Three days later, the team left Champaign for Indianapolis. Inklings of what was to come started that afternoon and into the evening.
First, the Big Ten announced it would play the tournament without fans. Then Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg seemed like he was next, looking noticeably ill as the Cornhuskers played on the tournament’s opening night in Indianapolis.
Geoff Alexander, assistant to the head coach: “Getting on the ramp here in Champaign to go to Indy was when the texts came through they were no longer going to allow fans into the Big Ten tournament. As we were getting on the interstate, I kind of got the feeling things were kind of turning.”
Joey Biggs, assistant athletic director: “We were at dinner when Rudy Gobert’s deal happened. I think we all kind of looked around and thought, ‘Uh-oh, this isn’t good.’”
Brad Underwood, head coach: “I was texting with Fred about midnight after the game, and he said he didn’t have it and just had some flu-like symptoms. I felt like with that being the case we could still have it. That there wasn’t a positive case of it yet. Rudy Gobert’s deal seemed so far away because it was in the NBA. I really thought we would continue to move forward. Even without fans, I was excited.”
Stephen Gentry, assistant coach: “It was when we were first hearing about COVID. It was in the back of our minds. We maybe thought the Big Ten tournament would be canceled, but we certainly didn’t think the NCAA tournament would be canceled.”
Zach Hamer, video coordinator: “I think we knew with the Rudy Gobert news the night before we weren’t long for a season. We had our practice plan getting ready for Iowa or Minnesota in the second game that morning. We were going to go over and scout that.”
The Illini had an 11 a.m. Thursday practice scheduled at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus
Seven miles south at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Michigan and Rutgers were on the court for warmups ahead of their second-round game.
Everything seemed to be on track to move forward with the Big Ten tournament.
Gentry: “I was busy re-enacting scenes from ‘Hoosiers’ when one of my friends from Indiana texted me. I get texts on my watch, and he said, “It’s done. It’s over.” I’m not sure how he knew, but that was kind of the first tip we had gotten.”
Paul Schmidt, athletic trainer: “Not everybody had a direct line. I would get a piece, and then somebody else would get a piece. (Sports information director Derrick Burson) would hear something. It wasn’t a good flow of information, but we all kept hearing it.”
Kelsea Ansfield, director of creative media: “I think I had a little bit different not being someone who’s on the court all the time. Sitting up in the stands, we were getting all the messages that said this is what’s shaking out.”
Even with a fairly good idea that its Friday quarterfinal game wasn’t going to happen, Illinois decided to move forward with that Thursday’s practice at Hinkle. What followed was a 90-minute practice that’s almost become apocryphal. The legend of just how good it was has grown a little more with each telling.
Gentry: “Brad literally ripped up the practice plan. We were preparing for some different teams. It was pretty scout based. He just ripped up the plan, and we totally went competition.”
Orlando Antigua, assistant coach: “I’ve been fortunate to be around some really, really good teams with my coaching experience. It was as good or better as any I’ve been around. That includes a national-championship team. The synergy, the connectivity, the communication, the attention to detail, the competitive energy that was in the building was through the roof.”
Trent Frazier, senior guard: “Guys came in that day ready to go. It was a lot of happiness, a lot of energy.”
Chin Coleman, assistant coach: “They had a different kind of energy level about themselves. You could tell they were ready to play, and we felt for whoever it was, we had to play the next couple days. Our guys were at a different level at that point. We’ve got a good feel for our team. That feeling felt like when we played certain teams and you knew they were in trouble.”
Schmidt: “We were ready to go to battle with whoever we’d have to play. It was super intense. Guys diving on the floor for balls. Super competitive. You could tell everybody was ready to play in a tournament and really move forward and show what we could do.”
Hamer: “You could really see the joy in that building — in Hinkle Fieldhouse. What a perfect backdrop for that practice. You think of Hinkle, and you think of a place that’s so rich in basketball history. Obviously, the setting of ‘Hoosiers,’ which is a movie that centers on the joy of playing the game. You could see that in our guys throughout the duration of that practice. It was unbelievable to watch.”
Underwood made the decision not to tell his team that the Big Ten had canceled its conference tournament during practice. Mostly because of how good the team looked and how well they were playing. Not breaking that was important in the moment. The difficult discussion happened at the end of the Illini’s impressive 90-minute run at Hinkle.
Hamer: “Knowing that the stakes were off in a lot of ways, it was really cool to live in that moment and not have to think about anything moving ahead. The only thing that we were focused on was practice No. 102. Our guys were focused and consumed with the thrill of competition.”
Ansfield: “To know from the sideline that was something that wasn’t going to happen for them and no one had the opportunity to tell them yet was really hard from our support staff perspective. We wanted to say, ‘Stop the practice.’ Do something where we could take a moment with those guys and let them know what was shaking out, but it was definitely not an easy day.”
Underwood: “We literally said, ‘They pulled the plug on the tournament. We don’t have anything definitive on the NCAA tournament yet.’ We were going to go back to Champaign and wait and see. We didn’t know if Selection Sunday would happen. If it would be postponed. If it was going to be canceled. We just left it very open-ended and told the team the Big Ten tournament was off, yet we were playing for something much bigger for that, which was the NCAA tournament.”
Coleman: “We didn’t want them to know because practice was going so well. We wanted to continue that. After practice, we had to tell them. Obviously, the whole vibe in the gym just dropped. It went from like 1,000 to zero in a millisecond.”
An even more difficult conversation was still to come later that afternoon. Biggs had spent the practice time canceling the remainder of the team’s stay in Indianapolis since they had intended to be in town until Sunday. Bus drivers had to be apprised of the change in schedule. Meals had to be canceled. Everyone had an hour to eat and get packed before the team left for Champaign. Halfway home, news broke that the NCAA tournament was canceled, too.
Underwood: “That was a hard conversation to have. It was the finality of that team. It was the discussion of the end of that team existing in terms of playing basketball together. It was really painful because of Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols. Those guys had been through all the struggles — through all the ups and downs of building this program. I don’t want that to ever get lost sight of is the guys that had to build. That’s why it means so much with Trent and Da’Monte (Williams) and Tyler (Underwood) this year.”
Antigua: “It was a lot of tears. A lot of emotion in that locker room.”
Hamer: “You really felt for the seniors, for Dre and for Kipper and for Samson (Oladimeji), and at the time we thought that was the end of Tyler’s career. You really felt for those guys for what they had endured in building this program. … We wanted nothing more than to send those guys out the right way — by making and advancing in the NCAA tournament. That’s where we were headed. We were playing our best basketball of the season.”
Alexander: “I couldn’t even look at Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols. I was heartbroken for them and heartbroken for all our guys. They had worked so hard and put themselves in position to win a lot of games and make a deep run in that tournament. It was hard. They put in all the sweat equity they did and just their belief. They believed that nobody could beat them. It was taken away all at that one time. I was crushed for them.”
Illinois’ return to Champaign last March started one of the strangest periods in the program’s storied history. After a final team meeting, most of the team scattered across the country, headed home to ride out the first months of the pandemic with their families. They wouldn’t all be back together again until June.
Alexander: “The balloon just popped.”
Schmidt: “That was the weirdest. It was like, ‘OK, we’re done. Bye.’ We were preparing to do this and getting ready, and all of a sudden it just stopped. It was a little surreal.”
The Illini return to Indianapolis this week in a roughly similar situation. The pandemic is still at the forefront of American life. Limited fans will be allowed in Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten tournament. But what’s also the same — if not greater — is the level Illinois enters postseason play. Another double bye with an even higher national ranking and an even better berth in the NCAA tournament.
Antigua: “You’ve got enough challenges dealing with the toughest conference in the history of college basketball. On top of that, you throw that in the back that it could end at any point with the way things are going in this pandemic. Most of those guys experienced a quick end without any notice. You always have that in the back of your mind that this thing can end quickly and out of our control if we don’t do what we can to control the controllables. The discipline the team has shown this year with that in the back of their mind has been phenomenal. That’s why we’ve been fortunate — knock on wood — not to go into any kind of pauses.”
Gentry: “I think there’s some definite similarities. The cohesiveness. We hit our stride much earlier this year in terms of players mastering their roles and excelling in their roles and that made us just a much better unit all together.”
Ayo Dosunmu, junior guard: “I’ve really tried to remember the feeling, but try to erase the memory. I know we have something coming up where we can hopefully win the Big Ten tournament this year. I also give great remembrance and respect to the team last year who didn’t have a chance to come out and compete for the Big Ten championship. I’m focused all in on how to accomplish this year’s.”
Frazier: “It’s amazing where we’re at right now. A year (later) in the same position — only better. We’re excited. This team is really pumped up and ready to go.”
Ansfield: “I think that was the mantra for this year was based around the fact they felt like last year was a cliffhanger. This year, they have the opportunity to finish what they started.”
