MT. ZION — Karley Yergler felt excited. Hyped in her words.
Chloe Truax felt a little less excited. Unsure in her words.
But the two Mahomet-Seymour seniors are now inextricably linked together after pulling off one of the most dramatic plays in M-S softball history on Friday evening.
Both Yergler and Truax, along with the rest of their teammates, family members and other M-S fans who poured onto the infield dirt, felt all sorts of positive emotions.
Because the Bulldogs had just pulled off an epic comeback to defeat Chatham Glenwood 5-4 in eight innings at the Class 3A Mt. Zion Sectional championship game.
“It’s amazing,” Yergler said. “It just feels so awesome.”
These Bulldogs (26-5) are the first M-S softball team to win a sectional title. And they’ll keep their season going into Monday’s super-sectional game against Highland (22-9) — first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Workman Family Softball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur — after Truax delivered in arguably the most pressure-packed at-bat of her career.
The Bulldogs had tied the game at 4 on a clutch home run by Maggie Logsdon in the bottom of the seventh, and with one out in the bottom of the eighth, Truax looked down the third-base line to M-S coach James Heinold. Where she received an unexpected sign.
Heinold wanted her to bunt. With Yergler sprinting down the third-base line at the same time.
The suicide squeeze.
One of the most daring — and thrilling — plays in the game.
“I was not expecting the bunt sign,” said Truax, the Bulldogs’ right fielder who finished 2 for 4 in the game. “He gave it to me two or three times, and I was like, ‘OK, I guess that’s what I’m doing.’ The pitch came, and it was an inside pitch down the middle, so I got my bunt down.”
She did get the bunt down. But with the entire Chatham infield charging at the same time, the question became this: Would Yergler score the winning run?
Chatham shortstop Katie Feld fielded Truax’s bunt and flipped the ball to catcher Taryn Griffith. But Yergler beat the tag with a heads-up slide, setting off a wave of emotions from the Bulldogs’ dugout as M-S players spilled onto the field to celebrate.
“I had absolutely no idea who the ball went to,” Yergler said. “I just went, and I knew if I went on the outside of the plate that it would be harder to tag me. It worked.”
Yergler, the Bulldogs’ standout pitcher, led off the bottom of the eighth with her first hit of the game, a line-drive single to center field. After Chatham reliever Claire Black struck out M-S sophomore shortstop Maddie Cortez, M-S junior catcher Kenadi Granadino fell behind 0-2 in the count before fouling off two pitches and forcing a full count. On the eighth pitch of her at-bat, Granadino lined a single to center field, moving Yergler up to second base.
“I was battling as hard as I could,” Granadino said. “I was trying to figure out what to do to keep fouling them off. I just knew I had to move Karley over just one base.”
Yergler and courtesy runner Kayla McKinney then advanced 60 more feet after Black unleashed a wild pitch that went high over Griffith’s glove with Truax in the batter’s box. After a swing and miss on a 2-0 pitch by Black, Truax stepped out of the box and received the life-altering sign from Heinold.
“Chloe’s pretty good about getting the ball in play,” Heinold said. “I knew she could get the bunt down. I just needed Karley on third to get across the plate. As soon as that bunt was put down, she took off on contact. That’s what we needed.”
Having Logsdon in the on-deck circle — with Truax up, the winning run at third and only one out — went through Heinold’s mind before he made his decision of wanting Truax to bunt.
“But I’m like, ‘Why waste an opportunity if I got it?’” Heinold said. “If we can end this right now, let’s end it right now.”
The dramatic comeback wouldn’t have happened without the contributions from Logsdon. After Chatham starter Tatum Trotter struck her out in her first at-bat in the second inning, Logsdon hit two home runs in her next two-at bats, finishing 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Her solo home run over the center-field fence in the bottom of the fourth trimmed the Bulldogs’ deficit to 3-2. After Chatham second baseman Grace Ballard gave the Titans (27-9) a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI double to right field, Logsdon hit her second home run of the game, a no-doubt shot that landed well past the center-field fence to tie the game at 4.
“I was just worried I would pop it up thinking I had the home-run mentality,” Logsdon said. “The pitch just came in perfect. It hit the sweet spot on my bat perfectly, and I knew it was going over.”
Yergler, who threw a perfect game and struck out 18 in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal win against Springfield, knew she wouldn’t have a perfect game or a no-hitter after Ballard led off the game with a single to center field. Ballard paced Chatham offensively by going 3 for 4 with three RBI, her two-run home run in the top of the third giving the Titans a 3-1 lead.
“Their pitcher, obviously, is a plus pitcher,” Chatham coach Vondel Edgar said of Yergler. “I thought we did a really good job. We worked on it for a couple days, and you could see some things we were able to do. We put the ball in play and put pressure on them.”
Yet it was Logsdon’s second home run — with Truax starting the rally by pulling a single into left field to open the bottom of the seventh — that spearheaded the late-inning rally by the Bulldogs.
“You’re up 4-2 and something like that happens, it’s like getting a shot to the liver,” Edgar said. “You go down, and you should stand up, but your body won’t let you. That definitely took the wind out of us.”
Yergler wound up throwing all eight innings for the Bulldogs, scattering six hits and striking out 12.
“Obviously as a hitter, I know I can’t get a hit every single time, so whenever I’m pitching, I don’t let hits bother me,” Yergler said. “I know that if I just throw the best I can the way I can, I can get anybody out with the confidence of knowing my team has my back.”
They do. They’ll get another chance to show it Monday afternoon, with a spot in the state tournament on the line. But first, the Bulldogs made sure to take plenty of photos on Friday evening with the sun starting to set in Macon County, staying around at the diamond behind McGaughey Elementary School in Mt. Zion for at least 30 minutes after Yergler slid home safely with the winning run and savoring the moment.
“I’ve been a Bulldog for my whole life,” Truax said. “Getting this for our school and for our team, it just feels really nice because we’ve worked so hard for this. We deserve this.”