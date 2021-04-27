Riley Gowens, Ryan O’Hara and Cole Kirschsieper combined for the 11th no-hitter in Illinois baseball history and first ever on the road Sunday in a 1-0 victory at Purdue. News-Gazette staff writer Scott Richey caught up with play-by-play man Scott Beatty, who was on the call in West Lafayette, Ind., and kept radio listeners apprised of the historic feat. ‘No hesitation,’ Beatty said about mentioning the ongoing no-hitter during the broadcast. ‘There is no such thing as an announcer’s jinx, and it would be irresponsible of me not to inform a listener who tunes in to the middle of the game or late in the game and not mention it.’ More, D-1.
Riley Gowens
On the mound: Sunday was Gowens’ longest outing of the season as the 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-hander, who missed the past two seasons with injuries, hadn’t made it past the fifth inning during any of his six previous starts this spring. Entering Sunday’s road game against Purdue, Gowens had given up 24 hits in his 241/3
- innings. His only blemish on Sunday, however, was the number of baserunners Gowens allowed despite not surrendering a hit. The Libertyville native hit 95 pitches in seven innings, striking out six but walking four and hitting a batter.
Behind the mic: “Riley was not always ahead in the count and it cost him with walks, but it never cost him with a hit because his stuff is good. It’s just an issue for him to get it in the zone. It was clearly his best outing.” — Scott Beatty
Ryan O’Hara
On the mound: O’Hara came on in the eighth inning in relief of Gowens, and the 6-2 left-hander immediately put a runner on after plunking Purdue lead-off man Mike Bolton Jr. The Boilermakers advanced Bolton to second on a sacrifice bunt, and he reached third on a wild pitch. Then O’Hara was at the start and finish of a rare double play, getting a dropped third strikeout on Purdue’s Miles Simington and then covering home plate on the relay home from first baseman Kellen Sarver
- when Bolton tried to score.
Behind the mic: “(Illinois coach) Dan Hartleb said in postgame he’d never seen that play before — a 2-3-1 double play on a dropped third strike. That’s how unusual that moment was. That’s one of those baseball fortune is on your side today.” — Scott Beatty
Cole Kirschsieper
On the mound: Purdue managed a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the ninth inning off Kirschsieper, who has split his time between the bullpen and in the rotation this spring. During his second season with the Illini, Kirschsieper has made four starts in nine total appearances. The Boilermakers got a runner on following a one-out error by the Illini, and Kirschsieper walked the next batter he faced to put the game-tying run on second base. A pair of strikeouts followed, bumping the 5-11 left-hander’s total to 34 in 292/3
- innings pitched.
Behind the mic: “He walked a guy, but he just attacked and kept things down. That’s the difference in the last two to three outings for Cole is he’s kept everything down. He looked like he was his freshman year.” — Scott Beatty