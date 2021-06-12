CHARLESTON — Brianna Dixon’s father was pumped up when his daughter established a personal best in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A girls’ state high jump competition.
In fact, pretty much everyone at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium became aware of Herbert Burnett’s excitement.
His brief, but booming, shouts easily carried from the field events bleachers to Dixon, a sophomore standout with Rantoul, at the high-jump pit behind the south field-goal post.
“I can always hear him, no matter where he’s at,” Dixon said. “He could be all the way down the street and I could hear him yelling. He always gives me motivation.”
Burnett recognized another piece of motivation his daughter could use on a hot June afternoon.
The fact no Eagles athlete had won a state track and field championship since pole vaulter Harold Ives in 1899.
“It’s about time,” Burnett said after the high jump’s conclusion.
Dixon evidently agreed.
Rantoul’s century-plus track and field title drought is over after Dixon surged to the 100-meter hurdles crown in 14.78 seconds.
Dixon paired that effort with a third-place showing in the high jump (5 feet, 41/2 inches) to give the Eagles just their 13th and 14th state medals in the history of their girls’ program.
Not to mention their first-ever win.
“It means a lot because I just moved here right in the middle of the (2020) track season, right before COVID hit,” said the former Urbana resident. “So I didn’t really get a track meet with (Rantoul until this year). So I’m glad to come and show out my sophomore year.”
The opportunity existed for Dixon, at the very least, to depart Charleston with a pair of top-nine finishes and associated medals.
But considering she owned the best 100 hurdles seed time and fourth-best high jump seed clearance entering Friday’s action, it also was likely she could claim a pair of championships.
Geneseo’s Annie Wirth (5-53/4) and Hillsboro’s Kaci Papin (5-41/2; second on jumps) prevented that in the high jump.
No one could stop Dixon in the 100 hurdles. Though not for a lack of trying.
“At first I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m even and they’re slightly ahead of me,’” Dixon said. “I said, ‘I’ve got to go.’ So, I just kind of sped up my steps and started to get lower over the hurdles, trying to get over it quicker. And I was just slowly getting ahead.”
Dixon didn’t even need a photo finish to confirm her victory. Geneseo’s Ali Rapps (14.92), Burlington Central’s Brooke Barkocy (14.93) and Mt. Zion’s Morgan Pilate (14.94) bunched up behind Dixon but couldn’t surpass her.
“I’m really excited even though I didn’t PR,” said Dixon, whose best 100 hurdles time is 14.53. “Had a little rough start. But glad I made it through.”
That 14.53 occurred in last week’s 2A Kankakee Sectional, showing Dixon she was peaking at just the right moment.
“The whole year I’ve been running 15.3s. (At) sectionals, I ran a 14.5 for the first time ever,” Dixon said. “So I was hoping to run at least a 14 again (Friday), so I’m proud of that.”
Dixon did surpass her previous high-jump best of 5-3 to start the day on a positive note. When not actively jumping, she huddled under a white umbrella on a metal bench along the high jump pit’s edge, trying to shield herself from a beating sun above.
“I really wanted to do my best because I’ve been jumping the same height like all year,” Dixon said. “And it just means a lot that I finally got to do it. It’s just crazy. It’s unbelievable. I always knew I could do it.”
Pushing Dixon along with her dad is mother Stephanie Burnett, who in her youth, high jumped at Danville High School for one year before doing the same at a boarding school.
“I was like, ‘I know I got it.’ And I could feel myself getting up there,” Dixon said. “I was like, ‘I’ve just got to do it. Stop being scared and just do it.’”
As if Dixon needed even more motivation, she also saved space in her head for Rantoul seniors Tanaya Young and Lovenya Perry.
Young and Perry were part of a 400 relay that placed fifth in the 2019 2A state meet, and Young also took third in long jump that year.
“We have some great runners. Sadly, two of them, our seniors, were injured,” Dixon said. “They texted me earlier saying, ‘Represent.’ I’m really doing it for them, because I’m sad to see them go because I really love them.”
MEET THE STARS
Preps coordinator Colin Likas checks in after the conclusion of Friday’s Class 2A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston with three standout area performances:
★
ROSE TALBERT, MONTICELLO
The sophomore didn’t look at all out of place in her first IHSA state meet. Talbert placed fourth in the 400-meter dash despite running in the second of three heats, her time of 58.70 seconds surpassing much of the quicker heat, and she also ran a leg on a seventh-place 1,600 relay (4:10.59).
★ ★
KAYLA NELSON, UNITY
Much like her Illini Prairie Conference contemporary above, the sophomore fared well during her IHSA state debut on Friday. Nelson started off an 11th-place 400-meter relay (50.74 seconds) and a 15th-place 800 relay (1:49.40) before taking 10th place in the 200 (26.12) for the Rockets.
★ ★ ★
SHAELIN RUZICH, MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
One of just three Bulldogs competing at state (along with Cece Abramson and Elizabeth Sims), the senior Ruzich represented her program strongly in her last prep meet. She ranked eighth in the pole vault (10 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and then grabbed 16th in the 300-meter hurdles (51.08 seconds).