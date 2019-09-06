College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Holly Hart/AP

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters runs the ball in the first half against Akron last Saturday.

 Holly Hart
Listen to this article

Brandon Peters proved why he won the starting quarterback job at Illinois with a solid debut last Saturday against Akron. Now, the graduate transfer from Michigan will look to follow that up starting at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when the Illini (1-0) play at UConn (1-0). Beat writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the 21-year-old from Avon, Ind., earlier this week, and here’s an excerpt of their conversation (with more coming in Saturday’s News-Gazette):

What stands out about the first drive against Akron?

Peters: We just started fast. That’s what we need to do every game. We were just really disciplined, whether that be the running backs, the receivers or the O-line. We were really honed in our gameplan. They didn’t really show us anything that we weren’t expecting. That was good, too.

You said your 20-yard TD run was a career best. What’s next, Mr. Dual Threat?

Peters: I don’t know about the dual-threat thing. I just take the opportunity to run when it’s there. I play within the offense. I just do what’s asked of me.

Did you watch your former team, Michigan, beat Middle Tennessee 40-21 last Saturday night?

Peters: I watched the whole game. I think they looked really good. The defense was flying around. The offense looked good. A few of my buddies out there were making some plays. That was good to see, too.

