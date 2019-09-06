One-on-one with Brandon Peters
Brandon Peters proved why he won the starting quarterback job at Illinois with a solid debut last Saturday against Akron. Now, the graduate transfer from Michigan will look to follow that up starting at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when the Illini (1-0) play at UConn (1-0). Beat writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the 21-year-old from Avon, Ind., earlier this week, and here’s an excerpt of their conversation (with more coming in Saturday’s News-Gazette):
What stands out about the first drive against Akron?
Peters: We just started fast. That’s what we need to do every game. We were just really disciplined, whether that be the running backs, the receivers or the O-line. We were really honed in our gameplan. They didn’t really show us anything that we weren’t expecting. That was good, too.
You said your 20-yard TD run was a career best. What’s next, Mr. Dual Threat?
Peters: I don’t know about the dual-threat thing. I just take the opportunity to run when it’s there. I play within the offense. I just do what’s asked of me.
Did you watch your former team, Michigan, beat Middle Tennessee 40-21 last Saturday night?
Peters: I watched the whole game. I think they looked really good. The defense was flying around. The offense looked good. A few of my buddies out there were making some plays. That was good to see, too.
News-Gazette