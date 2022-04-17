With the second spring camp of the Bret Bielema era in its final week, the Illinois coach sat down with N-G columnist Bob Asmussen on Saturday afternoon. They broached a variety of topics, including the search for a new starting quarterback (he’s not ready to name one as of yet), how the players are getting up to speed in Barry Lunney Jr.’s new offense (so far, so good) and how his family is adjusting to life in C-U (they hope to be moving into a new home this summer):
Without revealing any secrets, what are the benefits of Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense?
“First and foremost, Barry has a very detailed plan on how to install, how to practice and how to materialize to a game plan. He’s very clean in his decision-making. He’s done a great job of coaching our coaches, who are coaching our players.”
How has the transition gone with him and rest of the offensive assistants?
“Obviously, they come from a variety of different backgrounds and experiences. The majority of our offensive staff has been in a similar type of tempo offense at some point during their coaching careers. They’ve all done a really good job of what Barry’s asked them to do.”
Do you have a date in mind on when you want to name a starting quarterback?
“No. I’m sure we will at least a week out from the opener (on Aug. 27 against Wyoming), but no hurry.”
How different are spring practices when you don’t have a clear-cut starter at quarterback?
“I think quarterback, linebacker, running back, right tackle, left tackle, any time you return with someone of experience who has been a starter, you’ve got inherent value in that. The fact of the matter is we don’t have the quarterback we had from a year ago in Brandon Peters, and Art Sitkowski isn’t able to go through the spring. We deal with the situation we have. It’s all been very positive. Our guys have made positive strides.”
The transfer portal isn’t going away. What are the advantages of bringing in transfer quarterbacks?
“You look at our opener from a year ago and if Art Sitkowski wasn’t in our program, we probably don’t win the Nebraska game. There’s obviously a value to bringing in players at all positions. If you can have a player come in from the portal who can give you valuable depth, I think that’s a positive step in the right direction.”
To you, what constitutes a successful spring game?
“What we try to do is it’s practice 14. We have 15 practices that have been given to us. We’ve got 12 of them behind us. Practices 13, 14 and 15 are in front of us. If we just have the opportunity to get better in each one, we’re going to make a step forward overall.”
How much have you seen spring practices change during your coaching career?
“Without a doubt just the volume of work that you can get done. The NCAA has put some rules in play that limit the amount of contact, the amount of practice you can devote to scrimmages, in general, looking out for the personal well-being and health and safety of our players, which is very positive. You just learn to play by the rules. I’ve always said as a head coach: ‘Tell me the rules, and we can play.’ That’s exactly what we’re doing this year.”
Once spring ball ends, what’s next for the team?
“The week right after, we will have individual meetings. They will meet with their position coach and their coordinator and me as the head coach. They also meet with our head equipment manager, head strength coach, our training staff and our academic staff. Everybody has a checkout process they have to go through before they can leave town.”
Recruiting never stops. How encouraged are you by the gains you and your staff have made with in-state recruits?
“Since we got here, there has been a huge emphasis on the state of Illinois (and) keeping good players at home. Players who have left and gone to other places, we always welcome them back. If they can help us win a Big Ten championship, we always have interest.”
How have you and your family adjusted to Champaign?
“It’s been awesome. We hope to be in our new home here this summer. Our girls are a year older. One just celebrated her third birthday in the middle of March and our oldest will be 5 in July. My wife (Jen) is doing an incredible job in the community and getting our new home ready to move into.”