MAHOMET — Maddie Logsdon encapsulated the moment in perhaps the best way on Friday night.
“I’m still a freshman, and having this all happen when I’m a freshman is so awesome,” the Mahomet-Seymour softball third baseman said. “It’s bonkers.”
The Bulldogs are still playing this season and are only one win away from the Class 3A state tournament, with Friday’s pulsating 5-4 sectional championship win in eight innings against Chatham Glenwood in Mt. Zion still likely resonating among the entire Bulldogs roster this weekend.
But M-S (26-5) will have to turn its attention to defending 3A state champion Highland (22-9) on its next bus ride into Macon County. The two teams — who both go by Bulldogs — are set to meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in a super-sectional game at the Workman Family Softball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur.
M-S will once again rely on standout senior pitcher Karley Yergler to keep its season going. Yergler has thrown every inning this postseason for the Bulldogs, picking up all four wins. Included among her playoff outings are an 18-strikeout perfect game against Springfield this past Tuesday night in the sectional semifinals and a four-inning no-hitter during a regional semifinal win against Rantoul on May 25.
The right-hander has only allowed 13 hits in 26 postseason innings, striking out 49 and walking one while posting a microscopic 0.81 earned run average.
The Bulldogs, however, are proving they have more than just Yergler. Seven players in the M-S starting lineup recorded at least one hit against Chatham Glenwood, with Logsdon shining brightly by hitting two home runs.
“She’s done what she’s needed to do in every situation we’ve needed her,” said Chloe Truax, the Bulldogs’ senior right fielder who produced the game-winning bunt against Chatham. “I’m really proud of her, and she has really good things coming for the next three years.”
The belief in one another is an aspect M-S first-year coach James Heinold isn’t overlooking.
“They don’t give up on each other,” Heinold said. “They pick each other up. They never yell or scream at each other. That’s been the key to the team this year. When someone’s struggling, someone else is stepping up and filling that void.”
The Bulldogs committed three errors against Chatham, including a throwing error by Yergler that allowed the Titans to score their first run. M-S junior catcher Kenadi Granadino threw out Chatham second baseman Grace Ballard twice at third base, once on a steal attempt and another as Ballard tried to turn a double into a triple in the top of the seventh inning. The second throw by Granadino came with M-S trailing 4-2 and recorded the last out of the inning, helping set the stage for Logsdon’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh that tied the game at 4.
“She’s been a gamer all season,” Heinold said of Granadino. “She’s great behind the plate for us.”
M-S will need more steady contributions from its entire lineup and another superb pitching performance from Yergler if it wants to keep its season going beyond Monday. Just the fact the Bulldogs are playing in the final week of the regular season isn’t lost on a program that had never won a sectional game before last week and has won all five of its regional titles since 2011. And M-S isn’t lacking for confidence now.
“I knew we had this in us,” Granadino said, “and I’m proud of everybody.”
Chloe Truax
I just ran. I didn’t know what was going on behind me. I just heard screaming as soon as I got to first, and I knew she was safe. I immediately had tears of joy.
On Logsdon
She’s done what she’s needed to do in every situation we’ve needed her. She has done her job. I’m really proud of her, and she has really good things coming for the next three years.
On Granadino’s conversation
She was telling me how the pitcher was pitching. She was saying that the pitcher was throwing high and inside and to stand in the middle of the back of the box because she was a little faster than the first pitcher.
Kenadi Grandaino
It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. I knew we could do it, and I’m just so proud of everybody. I was just telling her to relax. Everything was high and inside, and if she could. She was able to put the bunt down.
Amazing. We knew they had good hitters, and we tried to stay away on the outside corner and throw her drop curve. It worked.
Just going to go home tonight and relax after practice tomorrow. Keep hyping the girls up tomorrow.
It’s amazing. I knew we could do it. I knew we had this in us, and I’m proud of everybody.
James Heinold
No, oh no. Not at all. She’s been hitting well the last few weeks and putting a good bat on the ball. She’s had some good hits. In our game against Danville, she came through big. I knew, if she had her opportunity, she could do something.
They had to reset. Let’s get the next two outs and let’s keep plugging away. They kept plugging away.
With our sixth batter, she’s pretty good about getting the ball in play. I knew she could get the bunt down. I just needed Karley on third to get across the plate. As soon as that bunt was put down, she took off on contact. That’s what we needed.
On Granadino
She’s been a gamer all season. She’s great behind the plate for Karley. She makes great plays, as you saw. These girls fight. They never stop. When they have their opportunities, they make the most of their opportunities.
They don’t give up on each other. They pick each other up. They never yell or scream at each other. That’s been the key to this team this year. When someone’s struggling, someone else is stepping up and filling that void we need filled.
On Logsdon
She had a phenomenal night. She did what we needed her to do in the moment that we needed it. She came through huge for us.
On Yergler
She settled down, and she made some tough pitches. Chatham made some great hits on some really good pitches. They got the bat on the ball and put it in play. We made some errors and mistakes that led to the three runs, but we were able to keep plugging away and keep fighting back.
It’s exciting. It validates these girls’ work. It lets them know that hard work pays off.