CLASS 4A ILLINOIS-CHICAGO SUPER-SECTIONAL
Whitney Young (24-9) vs. Kenwood (26-8), 7:30 p.m.
How Whitney Young got here: Beat Argo 104-51 in regional semifinal game, Downers Grove North 59-40 in regional title game, Riverside-Brookfield 64-54 in sectional semifinal game and Lyons 67-54 in sectional title game.
How Kenwood got here: Beat Reavis 87-23 in regional semifinal game, Oak Lawn 55-26 in regional title game, Bloom 56-43 in sectional semifinal game and St. Rita 75-68 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Whitney Young: Xavier Amos (Sr., F); AJ Casey (Sr., F).
Who to watch on Kenwood: Darrin Ames (Jr., G); Trey Pettigrew (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Whitney Young has won three state championships — the last in 2017 — along with 16 regional titles and six sectional crowns. Kenwood entered this season with four regional trophies to their name. And that’s it. But the current versions of these squads split their two regular-season meetings, with Kenwood winning 69-64 on Dec. 30 and Whitney Young winning 56-52 on Feb. 10.
The pick: Whitney Young, 61-56.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 2:30 p.m. Class 4A state semifinal game.
CLASS 4A ROLLING MEADOWS SUPER-SECTIONAL
Barrington (27-4) vs. Glenbrook South (33-2), 7 p.m.
How Barrington got here: Beat Waukegan 58-30 in regional semifinal game, Buffalo Grove 61-34 in regional title game, Fremd 68-48 in sectional semifinal game and Libertyville 56-47 in overtime in sectional title game.
How Glenbrook South got here: Beat Von Steuben 60-41 in regional semifinal game, Niles North 67-64 in regional title game, No. 5 Evanston 69-53 in sectional semifinal game and No. 2 New Trier 55-52 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Barrington: Nate Boldt (Sr., C); Evan Jno-Baptiste (Sr., G).
Who to watch on Glenbrook South: Nick Martinelli (Sr., F); Cooper Noard (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Glenbrook South has sat near the top of the Associated Press Class 4A state poll all season, finishing second. And the Titans’ only losses belong to top-ranked Glenbard West and sixth-ranked New Trier. Barrington received just a single vote in the final AP rankings but hasn’t lost since Jan. 11 and rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit for its sectional title.
The pick: Glenbrook South, 65-55.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 2:30 p.m. Class 4A state semifinal game.
CLASS 4A NORMAL SUPER-SECTIONAL
Bolingbrook (29-6) vs. Quincy (28-5), 7:30 p.m.
How Bolingbrook got here: Beat Plainfield North 61-32 in regional semifinal game, East Aurora 69-28 in regional title game, Andrew 51-41 in sectional semifinal game and Oswego East 52-51 in double-overtime in sectional title game.
How Quincy got here: Beat Edwardsville 49-37 in regional semifinal game, O’Fallon 56-49 in regional championship game, Collinsville 34-32 in sectional semifinal game and Normal Community 56-51 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Bolingbrook: Jaydin Dunlap (Sr., G); Michael Osei-Bonsu (Sr., C).
Who to watch on Quincy: Jeremiah Talton (Sr., G/F); Keshaun Thomas (Fr., F).
The lowdown: Bolinbrook upended Oswego East in double overtime on Friday night after losing to the Wolves earlier in the season, and Quincy gave Normal Community just its second loss of the campaign with a dominant fourth quarter.
The pick: Bolingbrook, 53-50.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 4 p.m. Class 4A state semifinal game.
CLASS 4A DeKALB SUPER-SECTIONALGlenbard West (34-1) vs. Larkin (30-3), 7:30 p.m.
How Glenbard West got here: Beat Wheaton North 79-33 in regional semifinal game, York 64-26 in regional title game, Naperville North 59-30 in sectional semifinal game and Wheaton Warrenville South 68-41 in sectional title game.
How Larkin got here: Beat Streamwood 91-46 in regional semifinal game, Dundee-Crown 58-42 in regional title game, Rockford East 75-59 in sectional semifinal game and DeKalb 70-56 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Glenbard West: Braden Huff (Sr., F); Caden Pierce (Sr., G).
Who to watch on Larkin: Fernando Perez Jr. (Sr., G); Damari Wheeler-Thomas (Sr., G).
The lowdown: No offense to Larkin, but this is Glenbard West’s super-sectional — and entire Class 4A postseason bracket — to lose. The Hilltoppers’ lone loss came on a buzzer-beater versus a Sierra Canyon team that features Bronny James (LeBron James’ son). Glenbard West already owns a 64-43 win against Larkin on Jan. 12 and has routinely beat teams by a lopsided margin this season. Don’t expect the Hilltoppers to stumble in the rematch with the Royals.
The pick: Glenbard West, 69-52.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 4 p.m. Class 4A state semifinal game.
CLASS 3A SPRINGFIELD SUPER-SECTIONAL
Sacred Heart-Griffin (32-3) vs. East St. Louis (28-5), 7:30 p.m.
How SHG got here: Beat Springfield 69-33 in regional semifinal game, Springfield Lanphier 63-57 in regional title game, Centennial 58-50 in sectional semifinal game and Decatur MacArthur 55-53 in overtime in sectional title game.
How East St. Louis got here: Beat Triad 73-39 in regional semifinal game, Highland 78-57 in regional title game, Marion 66-35 in sectional semifinal game and Chatham Glenwood 56-47 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on SHG: Jake Hamilton (Jr., G); Zack Hawkinson (Jr., F).
Who to watch on East St. Louis: Christian Jones (Sr., G); Macaleab Rich (Jr., G/F).
The lowdown: SHG was in the Class 2A postseason prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and have lost just one game since Nov. 24. East St. Louis has only one loss against Illinois-based teams all season long — dropping two games to Normal Community — and have challenged themselves with out-of-state foes. The Flyers, technically, are the defending 3A state champion since they won the last state tournament in 2019.
The pick: East St. Louis, 72-62.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 10 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal game.
CLASS 3A HOFFMAN ESTATES SUPER-SECTIONAL
St. Ignatius (22-12) vs. St. Patrick (23-10), 7 p.m.
How St. Ignatius got here: Beat Foreman 60-32 in regional semifinal game, Lake View 71-38 in regional title game, Fenwick 62-45 in sectional semifinal game and De La Salle 69-58 in sectional title game.
How St. Patrick got here: Beat CICS/Northtown 85-31 in regional semifinal game, Vernon Hills 54-47 in regional title game, Carmel 71-68 in triple-overtime in sectional semifinal game and Lake Forest 53-52 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on St. Ignatius: Kolby Giles (Sr., C); A.J. Redd (Sr., G/F).
Who to watch on St. Patrick: Brandon Adorno (Sr., G); Timaris Brown Sr., G/F).
The lowdown: One of these programs will garner its first-ever state semifinal berth. St. Patrick’s gutsy victory over Carmel during the sectional semifinal seems to have it destined to make an appearance in Champaign next week, but St. Ignatius contested a grueling regular-season schedule and still finished atop the Chicago Catholic League White. That’s a testatment to what has fueled this postseason of former Illini Nnann Egwu’s alma mater.
The pick: St. Patrick, 57-53.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 10 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal game.
CLASS 3A ILLINOIS-CHICAGO SUPER-SECTIONAL
Simeon (27-5) vs. Lemont (27-7), 6 p.m.
How Simeon got here: Beat Kennedy 85-44 in regional semifinal game, St. Laurence 43-41 in regional title game, Nazareth Academy 69-39 in sectional semifinal game and Hyde Park 71-51 in sectional title game.
How Lemont got here: Beat Morris 73-30 in regional semifinal game, Marian Catholic 46-41 in regional title game, Hillcrest 40-35 in sectional semifinal game and Thornton 56-49 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Simeon: Jaylen Drane (Sr., G); Wes Rubin (Jr., G/F).
Who to watch on Lemont: Rokas Castillo (Jr., G); Nojus Indrusaitis (So., G).
The lowdown: Simeon’s last state title was in 2013, but the vaunted and tradition-rich Wolverines have won seven state championships since 1983. Lemont, meanwhile, won its first sectional championship since 1975 on Friday. How well Indrusaitis, a Class of 2024 prospect with an offer from Illinois and a host of other Division I schools, handles Simeon’s defensive pressure will be a determining factor if Lemont wants to continue this historic run.
The pick: Simeon, 65-58.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 11:30 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal game.
CLASS 3A OTTAWA SUPER-SECTIONAL
Metamora (28-6) vs. St. Francis (27-8), 7 p.m.
How Metamora got here: Beat Peoria Richwoods 77-55 in regional semifinal game, Washington 60-46 in regional title game, Rochelle 70-42 in sectional semifinal game and Rock Island 68-64 in sectional title game.
How St. Francis got here: Beat Plano 67-40 in regional semifinal game, Marmion 46-40 in regional title game, Wauconda 52-46 in sectional semifinal game and Burlington Central 37-35 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Metamora: Ethan Kizer (Jr., F); Tyson Swanson (Jr., F).
Who to watch on St. Francis: Sebastian Miller (Sr., G); Brendan Yarusso (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Both of these teams haven’t historically made a splash in the postseason. Metamora won its second-ever sectional title on Friday, while St. Francis is vying for its first state tournament berth since 1989 when it qualified for the Class A state tournament. The Spartans may have a bit of extra momentum after Miller hit a game-winning shot with less than 15 seconds remaining in the sectional final.
The pick: Metamora, 58-52.
Winner advances to: Friday’s 11:30 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal game.
CLASS 2A STERLING SUPER-SECTIONAL
Rockford Lutheran (27-6) vs. Rockridge (22-6), 7 p.m.
How Rockford Lutheran got here: Beat Marian Central 85-64 in regional semifinal game, Marengo 85-55 in regional title game, Montini 74-64 in sectional semifinal game and Rockford Christian 56-47 in sectional championship game.
How Rockridge got here: Beat West Carroll 91-14 in regional quarterfinal game, Prophetstown 56-38 in regional semifinal game, Riverdale 58-52 in regional title game, Eureka 55-48 in sectional semifinal game and Farmington 47-30 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Rockford Lutheran: Garrett Bertrand (Sr., G/F); Walter Hill Jr. (Jr., G).
Who to watch on Rockridge: Landon Bull (Fr., F); Jase Whiteman (Jr., G).
The lowdown: Since Rockford Lutheran lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin 67-33 on Dec. 29 in the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Crusaders have hardly lost. Now, they’ll try to win their fourth super-sectional victory since 2012. Rockridge showed its growth in the sectional final by avenging a 44-31 loss suffered to Farmington on Dec. 28.
The pick: Rockford Lutheran, 66-53.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. Class 2A state semifinal game.
CLASS 2A SPRINGFIELD SUPER-SECTIONAL
Monticello (31-3) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (20-15), 6 p.m.
How Monticello got here: Beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30 in regional semifinal game, Prairie Central 55-51 in overtime in regional title game, Herscher 37-25 in sectional semifinal game and El Paso-Gridley 51-46 in sectional title game.
How BCC got here: Beat Olympia 65-55 in regional semifinal game, Warrensburg-Latham 62-47 in regional title game, Auburn 58-46 in sectional semifinal game and Quincy Notre Dame 57-52 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Monticello: Tanner Buehnerkemper (Sr., G); Ben Cresap (Sr., G).
Who to watch on BCC: Cole Certa (So., G); Chase Fisher (So., G).
The lowdown: The Sages and Saints met on Jan. 14 in Bloomington, with Monticello pulling off a 64-54 road victory. These Illini Prairie Conference teams are exactly the opposite in one obvious facet. The Sages boast a ton of senior talent, much of which never leaves the floor. BCC is a young team, but also one that seems to be approaching the postseason with a “we’re playing with house money” mindset as a result.
The pick: Monticello, 48-42.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. Class 2A state semifinal game.
CLASS 2A JOLIET CENTRAL SUPER-SECTIONAL
Leo (25-4) vs. DePaul College Prep (25-5), 7 p.m.
How Leo got here: Beat Harlan 87-42 in regional semifinal game, Joliet Catholic 90-66 in regional title game, Chicago University 74-41 in sectional semifinal game and CICS/Longwood 73-53 in sectional title game.
How DePaul College Prep got here: Beat Marine Leadership Academy 62-8 in regional semifinal game, Latin 58-30 in regional title game, Orr 44-37 in sectional semifinal game and Clark 64-48 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Leo: JaKeem Cole (Jr., G); Tyler Smith (Jr., G).
Who to watch on DePaul College Prep: Dylan Arnett (Sr., F); Trevon Thomas (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Leo has been the consensus No. 1 team in the Associated Press Class 2A rankings all season long, while DePaul College Prep jumped up to No. 3 at the regular season’s conclusion. But DePaul actually handed Leo a loss just before the postseason, with the Rams winning 48-38 on the Lions’ home court.
The pick: Leo, 56-54.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 4 p.m. Class 2A state semifinal game.
CLASS 2A CARBONDALE SUPER-SECTIONAL
Teutopolis (26-7) vs. Nashville (23-4), 7:30 p.m.
How Teutopolis got here: Beat Shelbyville 68-36 in regional semifinal game, Newton 48-45 in regional title game, Alton Marquette 41-33 in sectional semifinal game and Mt. Carmel 56-35 in sectional championship game.
How Nashville got here: Beat Red Bud 64-33 in regional semifinal game, Pinckneyville 51-42 in regional title game, Murphysboro 33-30 in sectional semifinal game and Breese Central 47-45 in overtime in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Teutopolis: Brendan Niebrugge (Jr., G); Max Niebrugge (Sr., G).
Who to watch on Nashville: Saxton Hoepker (Sr., F); Isaac Turner (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Plenty of strong tradition exists among these programs, as the Wooden Shoes have captured six super-sectional titles and the Hornets own eight. Nashville just seems to be on a school-wide high as far as athletics are concerned these days, considering the football team nearly won a 2A state championship back in November.
The pick: Nashville, 55-51.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 4 p.m. Class 2A state semifinal game.
CLASS 1A CARBONDALE SUPER-SECTIONAL
Steeleville (28-6) vs. Meridian (28-7), 6 p.m.
How Steeleville got here: Beat Grayville 69-27 in regional quarterfinal game, Bluford Webber 42-38 in regional semifinal game, Edwards County 56-38 in regional title game, Goreville 54-40 in sectional semifinal game and Christopher 32-31 in sectional title game.
How Meridian got here: Beat Central A&M 75-49 in regional quarterfinal game, Casey-Westfield 63-56 in regional semifinal game, Neoga 73-67 in regional title game, South Central 60-57 in sectional semifinal game and Tuscola 82-79 in double-overtime in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Steeleville: Jacoby Gross (Jr.); Zach Mevert (Sr.).
Who to watch on Meridian: Graham Meisenhelter (Sr., G); Mekhi Phillips (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Steeleville hadn’t won a sectional championship until Friday night, which the Warriors achieved despite a pretty rough shooting performance. Meridian outlasted Central Illinois Conference rival Tuscola for a third sectional plaque in program history. The Hawks were tabbed as a potential Class 1A state semifinalist before the campaign even began.
The pick: Meridian, 65-53.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 10 a.m. Class 1A state semifinal game.
CLASS 1A NORMAL SUPER-SECTIONAL
(1) Yorkville Christian (22-13) vs.
(5) Lexington (24-12), 6 p.m.
How Yorkville Christian got here: Beat Morgan Park 108-46 in regional quarterfinal game, Serena 100-56 in regional semifinal game, Ottawa Marquette 72-32 in regional title game, CICS/Ellison 83-39 in sectional semifinal game and Putnam County 81-47 in sectional title game.
How Lexington got here: Beat Roanoke-Benson 68-56 in regional quarterfinal game, Cornerstone 53-48 in regional semifinal game, Heyworth 66-57 in regional title game, Decatur Lutheran 69-61 in sectional semifinal game and St. Teresa 43-36 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Yorkville Christian: Jaden Schutt (Sr., G); K.J. Vasser (Sr., G).
Who to watch on Lexington: Carter Coffman (Sr., F); Ben Peacock (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Similar to Glenbard West’s story in Class 4A, the Class 1A postseason bracket is Yorkville Christian’s to lose. The Mustangs have matched up with (and beaten) 3A and 4A opponents all season and don’t seem to be legitimately threatened by any 1A school.
The pick: Yorkville Christian, 92-62.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 10 a.m. Class 1A state semifinal game.
CLASS 1A JACKSONVILLE SUPER-SECTIONAL
(1) Augusta Southeastern (30-4) vs.
(1) Liberty (27-5), 7 p.m.
How Augusta Southeastern got here: Beat Illini Central 52-30 in regional semifinal game, Havana 63-47 in regional title game, Monmouth United 51-35 in sectional semifinal game and Peoria Christian 43-34 in sectional title game.
How Liberty got here: Beat Griggsville-Perry 61-47 in regional semifinal game, West Central 59-39 in regional title game, Gibault Catholic 44-41 in sectional semifinal game and Routt 39-28 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Augusta Southeastern: Ramsey Fry (Sr., G); Danny Stephens (Jr., F).
Who to watch on Liberty: Logan Robbins (Sr., F); Cannen Wolf (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Augusta Southeastern is heavily reliant on the talents of Stephens, a Division I target. Liberty was boosted to their sectional championship by Wolf hitting a game-winning three-pointer in the semifinal. These teams are familiar with one another as Liberty won an instant classic 71-67 in four overtimes earlier this seaosn.
The pick: Liberty, 49-45.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 11:30 a.m. Class 1A state semifinal game.
CLASS 1A DeKALB SUPER-SECTIONAL(1) Scales Mound (34-2) vs.
(4) Chicago Marshall (7-14), 6 p.m.
How Scales Mound got here: Beat Warren 66-48 in regional quarterfinal game, Lena-Winslow 50-32 in regional semifinal game, East Dubuque 47-39 in overtime in regional title game, Pecatonica 60-57 in sectional semifinal game and Sterling Newman 62-49 in sectional title game.
How Chicago Marshall got here: Beat Spry Community Links 99-7 in regional quarterfinal game, Collins 79-46 in regional semifinal game, Hope 59-57 in regional title game, Harvest Christian 67-40 in sectional semifinal game and Austin 65-48 in sectional title game.
Who to watch on Scales Mound: Benjamin Vandigo (Sr., G/F); Ben Werner (Sr., F).
Who to watch on Chicago Marshall: Marcellis Burns (Sr., C); Darryl Smith (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Located near the Wisconsin border, Scales Mound is one win from its first state tournament. Marshall entered the postseason with only two wins, but played a rugged regular-season schedule.
The pick: Scales Mound, 64-60.
Winner advances to: Thursday’s 11:30 a.m. Class 1A state semifinal game.