As the calendar flips to February and postseason pairings come out later this week, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS highlights five area girls’ basketball programs looking to go on a run — possibly all the way to the state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal:
Arthur-Lovington-
Atwood-Hammond
All three losses the 24-3 Knights have sustained are against state-ranked teams. State-ranked teams ALAH won’t see in a Class 2A postseason game, with Mattoon in 3A and Tri-County in 1A. The loss of sophomore forward Claire Seal to an apparent knee injury is a concern, but coach Mac Condill has a steady core of veteran playmakers to rally around. Seniors Ryli Kauffman, Alexa Miller, Shaylie Miller and Mallory Nichols know what big-time atmospheres are like, and junior Charley Condill is capable of a double-double on any given night. The Knights will host a 2A regional, but potential stumbling blocks in state-ranked foes Pana and Paris could emerge at either the regional level or at the Monticello Sectional. Either way, ALAH has put together a spectacular season. With more possibly in store.
Mahomet-Seymour
The Bulldogs are having a special season. On the verge of a record-setting one perhaps. The 2004-05 M-S team won a Class AA regional title — the last one by the program and only the fourth in school history — on its way to winning a school-record 25 games. This year’s team could surpass that win total by the start of the postseason in two weeks. Second-year coach Garret Risley’s Bulldogs boast a 23-4 record after Monday night’s nonconference win at Centennial and have four regular-season games left. Senior 5-foot-6 guard Cayla Koerner is the go-to option for M-S, but senior 5-9 forwards Ivie Juarez, a Parkland College commit, and Nichole Taylor give the Bulldogs an interior presence. Add in the versatility of 5-11 junior forward Savannah Orgeron, and M-S has all the traits of a team who could bring home postseason hardware in Class 3A.
Salt Fork
The next team to figure out a way of slowing down freshman standout Alexa Jamison will be the first one. The dynamic guard is capable of carrying the Storm every time coach Brian Russell’s team takes the floor, and Salt Fork reached the 20-win milestone on Monday night with a key Vermilion Valley Conference win at Watseka. Stingy defense is typically a calling card for Salt Fork under Russell, but the added dimensions Jamison gives the Storm makes them a team likely no one wants to face. Of course, Jamison isn’t the only reason Salt Fork is 20-5 and carrying an eight-game win streak into February. Junior Karly Cain and sophomore Macie Russell can provide timely buckets for Salt Fork, too. And they’ll need all the help they can get in a loaded Class 1A postseason field if they want to make a run to the Elite Eight like the Storm did in 2020.
Tri-County
St. Joseph-Ogden is the only area team to beat the Titans this season. And that was in the second game of the season back on Nov. 16. Tri-County sports a 23-3 record, with its other two losses coming against Class 2A state-ranked teams in Paris and Teutopolis. Since the calendar switched to 2022, Joe Morrisey’s program has won all nine of its games, including two crucial wins against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. The tenacious defense the Titans play, mixed in with the scoring abilities of Millikin recruit Bella Dudley, make them a tough out in February. Especially in Class 1A. Just look at recent history, too, with Tri-County placing fourth at the 2019 1A state tournament and third at the 2020 1A state tournament. Dudley was a key underclassmen on both teams, but now, the 5-foot-7 senior is the clear leader for the Titans.
Tuscola
Talk about a team playing well at the right time. With clear motivation in fully supply, too, this month. Tuscola had arguably one of its best games of the season in defeating 24-win Clinton 50-38 last Thursday night to win the Central Illinois Conference Tournament. The game happened in Tuscola’s own gymnasium, too, with the Warriors — now 18-6 and having won six straight games — posing for plenty of celebration photos afterward. Moments veteran coach Tim Kohlbecker’s team hopes to recreate since Tuscola is slated to host a Class 1A sectional. Senior Sophia Kremitzki is a scoring and rebounding wizard. But the Warriors can also count on production from juniors Ella Boyer and Harley Woodard, among others. The trio will have to be at their best, too, in the postseason with Salt Fork and Tri-County feeding into the sectional field.