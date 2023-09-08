Staff writer Joey Wright will catch up with the voices in the opposite press box each week this season. Next up: Brian Hanni, a 2002 Kansas graduate who serves as the Jayhawks’ play-by-play football announcer.
How do you see Friday night’s game playing out?
“I think on paper you have to be excited when you’ve got a matchup of the most returning offensive production in America versus a defense that led the nation in scoring defense last year and brings back some real star power on the defensive front. You’ve got a ton of great storylines that go well beyond that phase of the game, as well. I think the relationship between Bret Bielema and Lance Leipold, that goes back to Lance’s days at Wisconsin-Whitewater and the fact that Coach Bielema brought him in to Fayetteville to kind of show him some of the ropes on how they do things once he got the job at Buffalo, speaks to the strong mutual respect. So I see these as two programs on the rise, two coaches that have a ton of respect for each other and two high-powered, talented teams that what they do best kind of comes at each other in terms of the Kansas offense and a very capable Illinois pass rush and defense. Excited about what that could look like.”
What is the energy surrounding the Kansas program like right now, following the Jayhawks’ strong start to the 2022 season that ultimately yielded a bowl trip?“I think this fan base was so starved for any kind of success that six wins last year felt like 12 wins, and the fact that it can now be sustained and built upon because Lance Leipold reaffirmed his commitment to Kansas, because our athletic director Travis Goff and our Chancellor Doug Girod have stadium plans unveiled for the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, this all feels sustainable, which is something we’re not used to. We’ve had incredible players in our history like Gale Sayers, John Hadl, John Riggins, Aquib Talib, but it’s been hard for Kansas to sustain that success. Now, with Leipold’s culture that he’s building and with the stadium and facility enhancements that are on the way, for the first time in a long time it feels like this thing could really get rolling and stay on top for quite some time. And that’s such a breath of fresh air for Kansas fans that went through some really lean years over the last decade and a half.”
What is your typical week of broadcast preparation like? “I had a chance on Monday to spend about an hour on the phone with Illinois’ excellent play-by-play man Brian Barnhart, and I think that’s some of the best prep that we can do for each other is when we share the nuggets that we find interesting to share with our fan base and vice versa. It’s also helpful when they play on national TV the week before and we have the film to review because this time of year you never know what you have to work with. When you have two major conference programs like this that both have a ton of accolades and superlatives from last season to build off of, the preparation kind of writes itself. For me, I think it’s about talking to people that can give you the human-interest stories that go beyond the box score and go beyond the game notes that you can find a way to weave into the broadcast, and that’s the stuff that Brian was especially helpful in coming up with for us.”
I’d imagine most Illini fans making the trip to the game are planning to make a weekend of it. What’s one thing visiting Illini fans need to do while they’re in Lawrence? “It’s a shame that Allen Fieldhouse is currently under renovation because we truly believe we have the crown jewel of college basketball right here in Lawrence, the most famous arena in all of college hoops. I do believe you can still get into the neighboring DeBruce Center and see Dr. James Naismith’s original rules of basketball. It’s a special experience for any hoops fan. Dr. Naismith is buried here. You can visit his grave site in East Lawrence if you’re a hoops historian. Beyond that, the downtown district, Massachusetts Street, is where all the neat restaurants and shops are. I highly recommend that. My favorite restaurant in town is the 23rd Street Brewery who has menu items named after every head coach and even the announcer. Check out the Hanni Stack.”