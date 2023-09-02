Illinois fans know to tune into NewsTalk 1400-AM and 93.9-FM and Lite Rock 97.5-FM on game day to hear Brian Barnhart call the action alongside Martin O’Donnell. Staff writer Joey Wright will catch up with the voices in the opposite press box each week this season, starting with longtime Toledo play-by-play announcer Mark Beier, who called Rockets football and men’s basketball for 21 years before retiring in 2016 and reassuming the post this season:
What are you most excited for about making the trip to Champaign to kick off the college football season?Toledo, as you’re probably aware of, has played at a lot of terrific venues and certainly Memorial Stadium will fit right into that category. Toledo’s played in Columbus, they’ve played in Ann Arbor, they’ve played down in Gainesville. They’ve played before 90,000-plus fans at Penn State in 2000, a game, by the way, they won, and have played before over 100,000 in Michigan, and oh, by the way, won that game, as well. So, yeah, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to play a Big Ten team, but it’s not something rare or unusual for a Rocket football squad.
You mentioned some of those games that Toledo has won in the past. The Rockets knocked off Bret Bielema when he was at Arkansas in 2015. What do you see heading into this matchup?
I’m excited to see, obviously, those two terrific defensive linemen that Illinois has and their defense, of course, was top in the country as far as giving up points last year. I certainly expect them to be as difficult as they were last year, so it’s going to be a real challenge for Toledo’s offense. Toledo is coming in with a very experienced team with 16 returning starters and the key position, of course, is they have a lot of experience at quarterback, not only with the starter in Dequan Finn, but also with the backup. Any time you have a quality quarterback, and I really think Toledo does, it always gives you a chance. But Toledo is going to have to play mistake-free football on Saturday to have a good shot at winning the football game. And again, when Toledo went into Arkansas back in 2015, the folks down in Arkansas thought they had no chance of winning that football game and the Rockets went in missing their top two running backs, including Kareem Hunt who did not play in that game, and they came away with a victory. So, it would be a mistake for Illinois fans to underestimate the Toledo Rockets football team coming into Memorial Stadium.
What is the energy in Toledo as the Rockets enter the season with high expectations, having received the same amount of points in the preseason AP poll as Illinois did?Toledo fans are used to seeing their team win. and so they anticipate another solid year with the number of players that are coming back and fresh off the Mid-American Conference championship last year. That is not something new for Toledo fans around here, but again, excited about the opportunity, always, to play a Big Ten team on the road, and I’m sure the players are really excited about playing before 40 or 50,000 fans on Saturday night. So, it’ll be an interesting matchup.
What advice would you give to a young broadcaster?
Real easy, real simple. Not everybody is going to like the way you call a game and that’s OK. You can’t please everybody. But what’s really important for a broadcaster is to keep in mind the listener. Score, who has the ball, what yard line, how much time in the game and every once in a while, recap what has already occurred because listeners tune in and they tune out.