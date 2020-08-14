CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten’s attempt at a fall football season wound up being a false start.
Releasing a revised schedule. Starting training camp. It all became moot when the conference announced Tuesday it would postpone the entirety of the fall sports calendar with the hope to make it up in the spring.
That decision now puts the college basketball season in the COVID-19 crosshairs. NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt — as much a college basketball czar as anyone — said Wednesday that despite lingering coronavirus-created uncertainties, there would be an NCAA tournament in 2021. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was just as optimistic about the coming college basketball season.
Actually making it happen? That’s now the pressing matter.
Some changes have already happened. The Pac-12 postponed all sports through the end of the calendar year. The effect of that decision will be felt in Champaign, with a return game with Arizona at State Farm Center now likely off the table, and the Emerald Coast Classic probably following suit given Oregon was one of the four teams in the field along with the Illini, Florida and Iowa State. That four-team tournament is currently scheduled for late November in Niceville, Fla.
The focus the last several weeks has centered on fall sports. Attention now turns to winter.
“We haven’t had in-depth conversations yet around basketball,” Whitman said Wednesday during a Zoom call with local and state media. “I know there’s been some conversations thrown around publicly about the idea of a college basketball bubble.”
Any bubble for college basketball, though, wouldn’t be the same as what the NBA has staged in Orlando, Fla., or the WNBA put together 106 miles southwest in Bradenton, Fla., which put both leagues in total isolation. Whitman at least was certain on that.
“There’s some major differences between what we would be able to do and what they do there,” he said. “I don’t know that we’re ever going to be able to truly create a bubble, but I do think there’s an opportunity for us to look at having an environment that’s as safe as possible for basketball. I think there’s some unique opportunities presented during the winter months we could try and take advantage of to maximize that to the best of our ability.”
Whitman had the opportunity to meet with the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams Tuesday evening because both groups were part of the return-to-campus plans this summer. Workouts have been ongoing at Ubben Basketball Complex for three-plus weeks. His message to both basketball teams: stay the course and keep preparing for the 2020-21 season. It’s a similar message Whitman shared with the student-athletes from the quartet of Illinois fall sports programs (football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country).
“We didn’t know what the future held, but we knew if we didn’t plan to play there was no chance it would happen,” Whitman said given those fall sports. “We’re going to walk down the path as long as we can. I’m still optimistic we’ll be able to play our winter sports.”
Doing so will necessitate a continued adherence to the university and athletic department’s strict coronavirus protocols. Whitman is steadfast in Illinois’ ability to get winter sports up and running in a safe and healthy way because of them.
“When the student body comes back we don’t see a dramatic uptick in our teams (because) they are continuing to demonstrate the behavior that’s necessary to minimize the spread of the virus,” Whitman said in reference to what was necessary.